Joie Chavis Treats Herself To Luxury Vacay In Jamaica

Joie Chavis isn’t just serving looks on the dance floor these days.

The Instagram model, dancer and entrepreneur, who is best known for her romantic past with Bow Wow and Future, posted steamy pictures of her bikini-clad body just days ago, captioning the carousel post with the Jamaican flag.

Fans were not only treated to the 34-year-old mom of two’s snatched figure, but several snippets of the island life she indulged in. Chavis’ sultry snaps included her time spent rafting on pristine rivers, sampling the finest and most exotic fruit, and taking a walk amongst rural scenery.

Chavis also tried her hand at steering the craft, getting in plenty of sun-kissed shots for her 2.3M Instagram followers. And, of course, the thirst trap snaps wouldn’t be complete without Joie cradling a Jamaican jelly coconut.

This isn’t the first time celebrities have sought therapeutic Jamaican waters as their ideal vacation spot this year.

Just weeks ago, Multi-award-winning British soul singer Sam Smith vacationed in Portland. This after Smith and Jamaica’s own Grammy Kid sent tongues across the internet wagging with their too-hot visuals for the single, Gimme feat. Canadian singer and songwriter, Jesse Reyez.

Then, last month, English-Albanian singer Dua Lipa vacationed at the exclusive Goldeneye resort in Oracabessa Bay in St. Mary and visited several other spots across the island. Her excursions included a nighttime board game with none other than the Unruly Boss and OVO signee himself, Popcaan.

The Grammy-winning singer shared many sunny scenes on her Instagram page, showing off her “All calm and stress freeee” trip and many excursions, including bamboo rafting and sampling the local cuisine like Chavis did.

“Oh my gosh, what an experience it was,” the No Lie singer wrote about her Jamaican vacay in an issue of Service95.

Lipa added: “After a very hectic start to the year, I was keen to take some time out and was lucky enough to spend a couple of weeks at Golden Eye Hotel in Jamaica this month,” she revealed.

“Taking walks along its icing-sugar-sand beaches with lush mountains in the distance, reggae playing wherever I went, and tasting those delicious Caribbean flavours – not to mention the rum cocktails – I truly feel revitalised and ready to take on what the rest of the year has to offer.”

Among other celebrities treating themselves to tropical Jamaican vacays in recent times is Bad Boy CEO and mogul, Diddy and mother of Beyoncé, Tina Knowles-Lawson.