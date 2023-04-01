Davido Recruits Dexta Daps For A ‘BOP’: Listen

The ladies’ artist Dexta Daps has been featured on Davido’s brand new album—5th Dimension—released on Friday, March 31.

Timeless is Davido’s fourth studio album released via Davido Music Worldwide, Columbia Records, and Sony Music Entertainment. The 17-track set also features collaborations from Skepta, Angelique Kidjo, Asake, Focalistic, Fave, Logos olori, Morravey, Musa Keys and The Cavemen.

Dexta added his voice to BOP—an upbeat Afrobeats song about the wonders of the female body. In his true fashion, Dexta expresses the possibility of sexual escapades with a female subject.

“Claim she nuh drunk but she nice/ Mix up di rum wid di wine/ F—k inna di club if yuh like/ Party an’ enjoy yuh life/ Barbies and trees and booze/ The club block (black) like three johncrow/ Mi feel rich like Elon Musk/ Mi need a vacation mi know paradise inna yuh draws/ Me aguh bring out yuh demon dem I swear to God…” he passionately sings.

Davido, Dexta Daps

Timeless comes five months after the Nigerian superstar’s three year old son drowned in a swimming pool at his home in Lagos.

Davido, whose real name is David Adedeji Adeleke took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the outpouring of support from well-wishers and to announce his return to his craft.

“At long last – WE are back. The journey from my last album to this album has been a whirlwind to say the least. I recall sitting and staring over the ocean not too long ago, wondering if I could get here again, after all I’ve been through… but with your love and support, we made it. I’m not sure what comes after this but I wanted to give my heart, soul and energy. Today I present to you “TIMELESS”. ⏳,” he wrote in part.

Davido is no stranger to teaming up with Jamaican artists after sharing verses with Popcaan on Risky and Dun Rich.

Back in 2021, he expressed interest in teaming up with Koffee after she revealed that she was a fan of his music.

Press play on BOP above.