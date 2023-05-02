Davido Dishes On His Friendship With Dexta Daps

Afrobeats superstar Davido recently dished on his unlikely friendship with Dancehall crooner Dexta Daps, revealing that Popcaan actually introduced them months before they would go on to make music together.

“Me and Dexta, we’d been friends for like six months before we did music together,” Davido told host Esi on KISS Fresh in the UK.

“First time I met him, obviously through Popcaan… they booked us for the same show in the Bahamas, I think. And then we met backstage and from there, we started being friends.”

On multiple occasions following that initial meeting, the two would hang out a couple of times. Detailing some of those instances, Davido explained: “I was in New York one time, and he was in New York. We hung out for a couple days. He [also] came to Miami with me.”

Davido explained that Dexta, whose real name is Louis Anthony Grandison Jr., has been a real friend to him. “He prays for me, he calls me, he checks on me… like a real friend,” he said.

Expressing that their friendship made their collaborations a lot smoother, the Aye singer added: “Obviously we got to doing the music later on, but, when I’m collaborating, I like collaborating with things like this because when that synergy is there, it’s natural, so you want to promote the song.”

The Afrobeats superstar’s comments follow his and Dexta Daps’ Billboard-charting single, Bop, which debuted at No. 22 on the Billboard US Afrobeats Song Chart. The song is also featured on Davido’s 17-track Timeless album, and represents a milestone in Dexta Daps’ career – his first entry on the Billboard Afrobeats chart.

The two previously teamed up on the 2021 track Scripture.

The KISS Fresh interview also saw Davido hinting that he may be in Jamaica by December, sharing with Esi that the Caribbean loved him. “They love me in the Caribbean, man!” he said.

He also announced his intentions to collaborate with Buju Banton, sharing that he intends to feature the Reggae legend on the deluxe version of his album.