Gyptian’s ‘Wine Slow’ Certified Silver In The UK



Gyptian‘s Wine Slow is now certified Silver in the United Kingdom over ten years after its release.

According to the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), the song was issued the Brit Certified Silver Award on Friday (March 31) after it sold over 200,000 units in the UK, as measured by The Official Charts Company.

First released in October 2012, the song was produced by Rvssian on his guitar-heavy Rio riddim. The riddim, released in 2011, had also featured Erup and Keida’s Baby Girl, Vybz Kartel‘s Warn Him, Voicemail’s Nuh Trust Dem, and Jahmiel’s Leaving You Lonely, among others.

Wine Slow later appeared on Gyptian’s fourth studio album Sex, Love and Reggae, released via VP Records in 2013. The song’s official music video, shot at Bob Marley Beach in Saint Thomas, has captured over 10 million views on YouTube, while an unofficial audio has over 106 million views.

Sex, Love and Reggae, which peaked at No. 1 on the US Billboard Reggae Albums chart, had also featured other notable tracks such as Non Stop, Turn Me On, and Overtime.

It’s not Gyptian’s first song to be certified in the UK.

His mega-hit Hold You (2010) was previously certified Platinum by the BPI after hitting sales of 600,000.

It also earned Gold certification in the United States for surpassing sales of 500,000. The song peaked at No. 77 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 16 on the UK Singles Chart and No. 69 on the Canadian Hot 100.

The Hold You album has moved 226,000 units in sales and streaming in the US, Billboard’s sales tracker Luminate told DancehallMag. This includes 28,000 copies in pure sales as of March 2023.

Gyptian was among 12 recipients of the Consulate General of Jamaica’s Heritage Awards held in New York in 2021. Launched in 2013, the Consul General Heritage Awards aim to recognize the outstanding service of individuals whose efforts and sacrifices have helped to better the lives of Jamaican nationals, and contributed to the development of the nation through various fields and careers.

At the time, the singer told DancehallMag that the honor came as a surprise.

“When I do anything, it’s never for recognition. Just the love that I have for my people. So, it’s not something I expected,” he said. “I am grateful for the recognition for all I’ve done for the less fortunate in my country.”

His manager Tameka Reynolds had also sung his praises prior to the awards show. She noted that the singer has remained consistent in his craft and had carved a legacy for himself.

“Gyptian’s music has evolved as he has aged and he still remains a relevant force in reggae and dancehall today. In many ways, Gyptian is a symbol for a generation that is all about breaking down stereotypes. Music has always been big in young people’s lives and Gyptian recognises the important role he plays as a role model and a beacon for Jamaicans seeking inspiration to follow their dreams.”

He recently performed with Rotimi at the Lovers and Friends concert at Grizzly’s Plantation Cove in St. Ann.

Gyptian is also known for singles such as Serious Times, Mama Don’t Cry, and Beautiful Lady.