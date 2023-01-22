Gage Weighs In On Usain Bolts’ Stolen Money With New Song ‘SSL’

As controversy continues to swirl around the Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), the investment firm now at the center of a massive fraud investigation involving over a billion dollars, Dancehall entertainers have begun to weigh in on the scandal, adding their ‘two cents’ to a lively debate.

The latest artist doing it is Gage, whose music video for the new song SSL has reeled in over 120,000 views in less than a day.

Gage asks almost plaintively: “Weh de money de? SSL, whe di money de?”

Then he launches into the song with gusto, deejaying: “Oonu ah play man money like song ah ZIP FM/Over 100 million and anno the diplo dem/Come again, weh di money de? We de money de/Talk now, weh de money de/Wi no interested inna yu investmentAh nuff money dat, mek it make sense”

“Money secure, dem weh the money slide go/Which stocks when no money nah pile up/Oonu greedy, who put the runner bank account pon lipo?”

Gage gets in a few zingers throughout, such as ‘Track and steal, mi did think a track and field’ and ‘dem tek the money and bolt,’ obvious references to sprint superstar Usain Bolt, who is the most high profile customer of SSL to be affected by the sophisticated fraud scheme.

Bolt, through his attorneys, has threatened legal action since it was revealed that at the end of October last year, his account with the firm contained US $12.7 million, but the account has dwindled to approximately US $12,000.

Finance Minister Nigel Clarke promised on Tuesday to “bring all perpetrators to justice” of SSL’s “alarming and evil fraud.”

Bolt, an eight-time Olympics gold medalist, is among over 30 people who have reportedly been victimized by the nefarious actions of a wealth advisor at SSL.

During the song, Gage also makes references to other previous scandals like the Cash Plus and highlights the hypocrisy of white-collar crime, committed by the educated and the wealthy, where society tries to make a moral distinction between that and Lotto scammers from the poor rural neighborhoods and ghettos.

He spits the telling lines: “Oonu scammer follow/Pot ah kuss kettle/Dem a choppa wid scholar /Anno psycho bunny crime, dem ya ah white collar/Money share up, information swallow/Next news that tomorrow.”

Gage, who is known for songs such as Good P—y Gal and Throat, has focused almost exclusively on voicing songs with elements of social commentary and uplifting themes over the past year.

He recently inked a recording deal with US-based label Vizionaire Music, which is headed by Corey Todd.