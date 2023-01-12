Rick Ross Says He’s Coming To Jamaica Soon: “Rich Ah Lie?!”

American rapper Rick Ross has been showing just how much he is up to date with Jamaican culture and slangs in the latest clips he shared to social media.

The Hustlin’ rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (January 10) spewing his best version of patois, particularly by repeating, “Rich ah lie?!”—the saying that was popularised by Dancehall artist Valiant back in October 2022 through a viral TikTok video.

“Biggest boss in di bombocl–t whole wide world. Mi never smoke backwoods, I only smoke forwardwoods,” Rick Ross began.

He then went on to show off an expensive gold watch and other wristwear and exclaiming,” Rich, ah lie?! Eeeh? Yes!”

Ross brought a sealed bottle of Luc Belaire Lux Rose Champagne into the frame and continued: “Di good champagne dem, ah lie? Jets, ah lie? Jewels, ah lie? RICH, ah lie?!”

The Legend rapper culminated the clips by revealing that he will be on the island soon.

“Jamaica, di boss soon fawud! Yuh zeet? Mi soon fawud. Mi goan bring mi yute dem fi come perform live,” he said.

An artist who operates under the moniker ‘Rasta P’ then began singing in the background.

You can’t tell Rick Ross he isn’t Jamaican 😅🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/gL0v2mLIue — The Tropixs (@Tropixsofficial) January 10, 2023

Rick Ross previously teamed up with Reggae singer Skip Marley and Ari Lennox on the track Make Me Feel. Produced by Island Records/UMG Recordings, Inc. and Tuff Gong International, the official visuals premiered on August 28, 2020.

Meanwhile, social media users have been soaking up Rick Ross’ antics. Most have found his video comical, while others agree that he can be considered a distant cousin.

”This the type of Jamaican I am,” @BankedUpK_ wrote on Twitter

“Me after I eat a serving of oxtails,” @justoxpaste added.

@Lopolaugh further said, “This wins funniest thing of the week easily.”

For the last couple of months, Valiant has been on a roll with a slew of hits like Dunce Cheque, C.A.L., Siance, North Carolina and St. Mary.

He was also hailed as the hero of the return of Sting on Boxing Day, after performing for his fans atop a motor vehicle in the parking lot due to a premature ending of the event.