Shenseea Goes Risqué For AVN Awards Performance

Shenseea did not disappoint during her performance at Saturday night’s AVN Awards.

The Jamaican singer gave a risqué performance at the 2023 adult film awards show at Resorts World in Las Vegas on January 7.

She arrived on the scene with her entourage, including Romeich Major, Donny “Dizzy Clean Face” Flores, DJ Black Boi, and Slyda Di Wizard, and took the red carpet solo.

The 26-year-old wore a black lace corset jumpsuit with wrap detail and stilettos. Then to finish her look, wore her hair down with flowing loose curls.

For her AVN debut performance, Shenseea pulled on her usual glam squad — hair stylist Fitch Lunar, makeup artist Bre Khounphinith and long-time stylist Kris Fe — for a ‘Custom Blue Dragon’ fit by fashion artist L.O.C.A.

L.O.C.A. showed off the intricate details of Shen’s outfit in an up-close video clip to reveal the remake of the Blessed singer’s Dragon logo covered in rhinestones and snaked into a top. The design came complete with a satin bikini bottom with rhinestone detail, fitted to crystal-embellished fishnets – (swipe left).

Makeup artist, Bre Khounphinith shared how she came up with the concept of Shenseea’s “natural makeup looks” for the award show.

“Huge shoutout to @shenseea for trusting me with this look. She showed me a few pictures of some really natural makeup looks that were beautiful. Lastly, she showed me one of this open ended graphic liner with bottom lashes. And I told her let’s do that. She let me do it, and we both loved it! 🙌🏾😍” Khounphinith wrote on Instagram.

Decked in her sizzling dragon-inspired outfit, the Jamaican bombshell took the stage with her backup dancers and captivated audiences while performing her tracks Lick, and Can’t Anymore.

“Your performance outfits keep getting better and better 😍😮‍💨💙,” commented one fan on Instagram.

“When it comes to performance outfits??? Ain’t nobody touching you😩💙🔥,” said another.

On Instagram, Shenseea shared some AVN onstage footage along with photos, and in the caption, once again, joked that she was “Prince Harry’s Fav Artiste 👑.”

The 2023 AVN Awards, which is a part of the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo, was hosted by adult stars Abella Danger and Reya Sunshine.

The AVN Awards are film awards sponsored and presented by the American adult video industry trade magazine AVN to recognize achievement in various aspects of the creation and marketing of American pornographic films. They are often called the “Oscars Of Porn.”

This year, the AVN Awards is celebrating 40 years in the business.