Shenseea Jokes That She Knows ‘Rebel’ Is Prince Harry’s Song

Jamaican singer Shenseea is already flexing her comedic chops this year after she responded to a tweet that parodied some of the sensational claims made in Prince Harry’s new memoir, ‘Spare.’

The tweet, posted on January 5 by the Twitter account @thereturnofWBA, read: “Prince Harry reveals music artist he listened to in his lowest moments in new book ‘Spare.’”

“In times I felt alone and separated from my family, I always took time to myself to sit back and listen to Shenseea. Her lyrics resonated with me and got me through a lot.”

Shenseea responded to @thereturnofWBA, whose Twitter bio reads: “Everything I say is untrue and satire,” and joked that: “I know Rebel is his song! That intro is it”, followed by an emoji.

I know Rebel is his song! That intro is it 🫶🏼 https://t.co/wsADr6tZdN — Shenseea (@SHENYENG) January 5, 2023

The song Shenseea referenced, Rebel, might be apt for Prince Harry’s current situation, as he has largely been and is portrayed as someone who has rebelled against the British monarchy, primarily in support of his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

Rebel, which appeared on Zum’s (Good Good Production) Liquid Sunshine Riddim, begins:

“[Intro]

(Good Good Production)

Yuh nah go hold mi down (Shenseea)

No, I rather be alone (Zum)

Cyaan guh hold mi down (Mi ah rebel)”

Though the 2020 track is a women’s empowerment anthem, Prince Harry may indeed find some resonance with the theme of refusing to be controlled by anyone.

His aversion to the monarchy’s wishes has been well-documented and has even seen the prince and his wife permanently resigning from their royal duties. At the time, the two had said they stepped away from the spotlight to avoid the intense media scrutiny and pressure they faced, but Prince Harry’s memoir has undoubtedly turned the heat back on.

Meanwhile, Shenseea is expected to start this year with a bang as come tomorrow, the 26-year-old will be performing at the Adult Video News (AVN) Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She had expressed her elation about the news last year, stating in an AVN release that she was excited to be performing and that, “I just know the energy is going to be amazing.”

The AVN Awards, widely regarded as the ‘Oscars of Porn,’ will get underway at 9:30 PM EST.