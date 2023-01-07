Five Times Jamaican Artists Paid Homage To National Heroes In Song

Dancehall star Popcaan has had his fans eagerly awaiting the full-length Great Is He (GIHE) album for quite some months. To appease their appetites partially, he has released the tracks Next To Me (featuring Toni-Ann Singh) and We Caa Done (featuring Canadian rapper Drake).

Another tease has been the album cover, which is a replica of a famous 20th-century photo of Jamaica’s first National Hero, Marcus Mosiah Garvey.

Evidently, Poppy added a contemporary touch to the military apparel worn by Garvey in the original photo; but bares the same introspective expression on his face. And, according to the deejay’s lawyer Bert Samuels, fans can expect a “Garvey hit” on the album. “Poppy and I hold a vibes at Emancipation Park Friday Jan 6. 2023. Waiting for the Garvey HIT Poppy,” he wrote alongside a photo of the two on Twitter yesterday.

From time to time, Jamaican entertainers pay homage to the country’s seven National Heroes, so here’s a brief list of some of those instances.

Long Live Jamaica – Vybz Kartel

The usual hardcore Worl’ Boss has proven time and time again that he knows a thing or two about history and its figures. In Long Live Jamaica, he summarizes the nation’s prowess and all the indelible men and women that have paid their dues.

“Nana crown deh yah same way a Nana Town

Mi favorite hero a Paul Bogle

Was a pastor weh fight anuh like now

Sam Sharpe sacrifice cover us is like cloud

Marcus Garvey philosophy…”

Release year: 2019

Producer: JayCrazie

Times Like These – Queen Ifrica

Reggae singer Queen Ifrica has been a staunch Pan-Africanist for as long as many can remember. She even went as far as naming a daughter of hers Tanzania, to pay her respects to the motherland.

An African woman after her own heart, Ifrica dedicated the track Times Like These to all the heroes, but specifically named Garvey, Sam Sharpe, and Nanny of the Maroons as she bewailed the state of modern society. Unsung heroes Louise Bennett and Bob Marley were also inserted as moral markers.

“It’s times like these

I’m missing our heroes

Times like these i really wish they where around

Shouldn’t have to be like this

Marcus Garvey

We know that you tried your best, but we’ll to the rest”

Release year: 2010

Producer: Donovan Germain

Marcus Garvey – Burning Spear

This legendary singer has also been a bearer of the Rastafarian torch and grounds himself in cultural African teachings. For some reason, he was propelled to nudge society about their neglect of Garvey’s contribution to freedom and rights and decided to pen his frustration with this single.

“No one remember him, no one

They been talking about Paul Bogle,

They been talking about William Goddon

They been talking about Norman Washington Manley,

Including Bustamante

Noone remember old Marcus Garvey,

Noone remember old Marcus Garvey…”

It’s safe to say that Garvey is endeared by multiple artists.

Release year: 1975

Producer: Lawrence Lindo

So Much Things To Say – Bob Marley & The Wailers

There have been perpetual debates and calls for bestowing the nation’s highest order on Bob Marley.

During his time on earth, Marley had quite the mouthful to say about colonialism and other forms of black oppression. In this track, he laments the agony adhered by Garvey and Paul Bogle. He ends by stating that he will never yield, and hopes that fellow black men will also fight for their rights.

“Hey, but I’ll never forget, no way

They crucified Jessus Christ

I’ll never forget, no way

They sold Marcus Garvey for rice, ooh

I’ll never forget, no way

They turned their backs on Paul Bogle, hey, hey

So don’t you forget, no you

Who you are and where you stand in the struggle…”

Release year: 1977

Producer: Chris Blackwell, The Wailers

Rebel – Shenseea

Shenseea made it clear in Rebel that she will not be subjected to male oppression, because Nanny was an outstanding military leader, who also fought for the welfare of women and children.

“Me nah ‘itch up under no man arm like roll-on

Boss position, so no boy can try program me

Rebel from day one

Real bad gyal, so no boy cyaan’ try program me

Me no need donation

Autonomous, cyaan’ try come program me

Nanny never go ah war fi me sidung inna 2020 slavery…”

Release year: 2020

Producer: Zum