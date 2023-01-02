Bounty Killer Seemingly Vents Over Shabba Ranks’ Comments About Leaving Young Artists Alone

Bounty Killer did not mince words, as he recently took aim at someone he described as an “old, lame, run away, back in di days guy,” who had apparently aggravated his spirit.

The Warlord’s vexation seems to have been bubbling for some time, following the furor which surfaced after Shabba Ranks, in an Onstage interview after his Welcome To Jamrock cruise performance in December, issued a warning to veteran artists whom he said were treating their younger counterparts with disdain over their lyrical content. While Shabba did not mention Killer by name during the interview, Bounty had also performed on the cruise, where he publicly denounced the promulgation of “dunceness” in Dancehall music among some upcoming artists.

In a series of Instagram posts on Friday, where Bounty decided to vent, he displayed clips from stage shows where he, by himself, as well as his many proteges, made their mark onstage in front of massive audiences of people.

“Di Gaadzilla, di messiah, di architect. Mi reinvent dis twice time 1992 and 2002 from Scare Dem to Alliance, so no little old lame run away back in di days guy cyaah size up one General. Nuh NPT (no p-ssy test) else a funeral. Dun chat to a dunce bat 🦇… Marshall and General 2002 St Bess 20yrs later and who’s greater🤔,” he stated in the first post of himself and Wayne Marshall performing in St Elizabeth.

In another post, he named some of his predecessors he considered the best stage performers in Jamaican history, and again shaded the “run away” guy.

“Take out unuh note pads Learn and adapt the formula. Ninjaman, Tiger, Professor Nuts, Papa San, to name a few: dem make stage show in Jamaica and mi revolutionize it. Is which show some p_ssy tek bout ya? Where and when? Post the clips them then mek we see. I never left this for 3 months since mi buss 92 mi carry this pon mi back NPT👈🏿,” Bounty said in his second post.

In the third post, he showcased himself deejaying Gun Thirsty as Reggae Sunsplash in Montego Bay, back in the 1990s.

After a few fans began to debate that only Beenie Man has ever had the wherewithal to stand up to Bounty Killer, the Gun Ready artist shared a link to his clash with Beenie Man at Diamond Splash in 2011.

“Watch that and tell mi if he can really manage my savagery😅😂🤣,” he instructed, later pointing out that the clash with his former nemesis that time was just for fun, adding: “That was just a display for the culture. Plus Beenie is now like my spar in training. I ain’t gonna try to clash or hurt him, but anybody waah dead mek dem f_ck around and see.”

Speaking during his performance at the Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise, the Living Dangerously deejay had said that being uneducated should be looked down upon, and any endorsement of the opposite will result in societal decay.

“Ah we a di strongest culture inna di worl’—wah likkke dot pon di map and everybody waan seh ‘bomboclxxt!’…weh a gwaan a bare dunceness, dats why some bwoy ah come sing some dutty, nasty foolishness,” he had said.

“People haffi excellent and educated and smart. Bwoy seh if yuh waan hide tings from black people, put it inna book. Dat mean seh bwoy a celebrate seh they made us illiterate an’ dunce,” he continued.

During his interview with Onstage’s Winford Williams, Shabba had urged veteran artists to leave the younger acts alone.

“Mi hear some big man inna music now, weh every turn dem turn dem beat gainst di likkle yute dem; an dem fight gainst di likkle yute dem. An dem waan tell di likkle yute dem weh dem mus seh. And dem waaa tell di likkle yute dem weh dem fi do. Mi waa meck oonu know enuh, seh when me did a do music a said way oonu did a gwaan like oonu waan control my mind state enuh. And look what I become inna di face a di world. Because a my music,” the X-tra Naked artist stated.

“So I am saying that to say dis: none a oonu nuh know di distant that the yute melodies or the work dat he say on record is gonna reach. Suh oonu caan gwaan like oonu waan kill di yute dem talent. Give di yute dem a chance wid dem music! Di yute dem nuh haffi do di music like how we do di music. A fi dem music. Come out a di yute dem arena and leave di yute dem meck dem do dem music!” he ordered.

The terms “dunceness and “fully dunce” have been “owned” by upcoming Montego Bay Trap artist Jamal, who has labeled himself Jamaica’s “last dunce”. However, many Dancehall fans had initially claimed that Bounty was targeting Valiant due to his popular Dunce Cheque track.

But, several days ago, Bounty posted a photo of himself with Valiant, Teejay, and Montego Bay-based producer and artist manager Fox, at the Burna Boy concert at the National Stadium, seemingly in a bid to assure fans that his comments were not aimed at Valiant for Dunce Cheque.

This resulted in some of his fans taking aim at Shabba Ranks, declaring that the photo was proof that Bounty was not against young artists, especially Valiant, as they thought had been implied in the Grammy Kid’s interview.

Others also ranted that Shabba had no moral authority to speak on matters concerning young artists as he had never helped any to get their big break, as Bounty had done.

“One Shabba a gwaan like we Nuh member Weh him try do to Kartel ..Me Nuh see him dem shub out nobody or gi Nuh strength,” odg_gadfada20 said.

In response, Bounty recalled Jahshii‘s infamous TVJ interview, in which he criticized Shabba Ranks and praised Bounty Killer.

“Ask Jahshii. For one he will tell u exactly how the youths felt about some elders👍🏿,” Bounty replied.

Another fan, shevbob added: “Good look killa because some artist bwoy a look like in a dem interview and ask them how much as they done for Getto youths and they will have no answer to that,” to which Bounty replied: “They got words about youths but no works amongst the youths water mouth 💦😅😅”.

Bounty responded with laughing emoticons when carolinewilliams423, in continuing the strike on Shabba, declared: “Talk truth bout in come a ugly him face and a throw word . What he has done for Seaview Garden back or now? Was there no talent in Seaview when he was on top? Who him help, who him try with kmt?”

He also responded gleefully when platinum55star8 added: “Yes mi general mi love how u shame dem what dem a go say now when dem see you a valiant a live good”.

Another follower agreed stating: “If a them alone round yah no youth nuh. Si stardom, Shabba a 1 a,dem, while karlhumballmendez added: “A true… Dem man deh nuh buss no yute nor do notten fe de yute benefit.”