Jahshii Praises Bounty Killer And Slams Shabba Ranks, Unsupportive Dancehall Superstars

Cream of the Crop artist Jahshii, while paying homage to Bounty Killer for using his influence to give opportunities to musically-inclined inner-city youths, brushed aside the likes of Shabba Ranks, as being among a slew of superstar émigrés who have not supported their younger compatriots back in Jamaica.

Speaking with Television Jamaica’s Anthony Miller on The Entertainment Report, The First Nation artist, whom Miller pointed out was inebriated, had argued that his contemporaries who recently got their big musical breaks, were holding their own and were destined for greatness.

This point came in response to Miller’s question as to whether “this current generation (can) do it like the old guys did?”

In response, the Grants Pen native declared: “Skeng, 450 and Silk Boss and me and Yaksta, Dane Ray, Nation Boss. Bredda, dem man deh a powerful yute. Yuh nuh haffi question dat. Da question deh nuh haffi ask…dem man deh a guh teck music to a way different level. Dem just need exposure bredda,” Jahshii had said.

Becoming even more impassioned, he heaped criticisms on the overseas Dancehall superstars, including the Grammy Kid and Order of Distinction holder Shabba Ranks, whom he said had shirked their duty to their country to extend a hand to the new generation of artists.

“Suh yuh si Shabba Ranks dem bredda, an di whole a dem name deh weh yuh fi call, fi di dem man deh collaboration fi guh expose dem to di world inna music form… dem man deh fraid fi gi di exposure!” he said raising his voice.

He then hailed the Warlord for his constant benevolence towards young musicians, and his willingness to give full support and collaborate on tracks with unknown, upcoming artistes, and declared that the unsupportive artistes should not be spoken about.

“Bounty Killa, woulda gi mi a collaboration now. Dem man deh have di street bredda. Di res a dem weh yuh a talk bout weh live a farrin, yuh nuh need fi talk bout dem bredda. Talk bout we now!” Jashii ordered the seemingly amused Miller.

Bounty Killer caught wind of Jashii’s interview and reposted an excerpt of the deejay speaking of him, in a clip titled “tell dem DJ, a Bounty Killer alone rate youth”.

“Bwoy @jashiimusic deal wid ER gashi,” Bounty rhymed.

“Unuh go check out the full interview wid Anthony Miller ”. Real & Raw The Truth might Hurts But it Works ,” the Coppershot artist added.

Bounty was supported by Shaggy who, in response staged: “Real talk” and Vybz KArtel who added: “dats GADZILLA”.

He also had several exchanges with his fans, about Jashii’s interview, explaining to one fan, gazaworm, that people were most honest when drunk.

“Bredda all wen dem say d man drunk a d realest tlk eva mek ,” gazaworm had said, to which Bounty responded: “gazaworm, It nuh get nuh realer than when a person is drunk tho ”.

He also urged sim_polos to exercise patience with Jashii, after the followers said that the Keep Up artist was not adept at doing interviews.

“Mi general mi see sehh him rate yuh as the street gad but yuh need fi teach him how to do interviews or less him nahh go fare,” the follower had stated, to which Bounty Killer replied: “@sim_polos, He’s growing. Give him his own time to develop. One thing though his story just real and true that’s the beauty about it for me ”.

As Bounty’s followers rained praises on him for making an indelible mark in providing opportunities for his fellow “ghetto youths”, many said that Jashii was correct in being dismissive of the overseas artists.

“Ah tru him ah talk dem get wey dem fi get already from music dem nuh live ah Jamaica,” iam_alive_1992 stated, while 2020honda_sport added: “Love when the youth say nuh talk bout dem because then never give nuh ghetto youth a strength and coming bout international.”

Ved87six, echoed the sentiments made by Foota Hype in 2019, that Bounty had created the most millionaires from the ghettoes of Kingston.

“Gadzilla long time we see the old artist dem bad mine Gadzilla alone Mek millionaires roun yasso @grunggadzilla,” he said.

“Same thing I comment on this morning is the only Dj step back and tell youth do dem thing Greatest @grunggadzilla,” napoleon_hill_riic_h stated.

Others called for Bounty to be given the Order of Distinction next year, while some said that his generosity which he has extended to his compatriots over the years, has shown that he is a thoughtful and empathetic person.

“Also very selfless and don’t think if another artiste becomes successful he won’t get enough of the cake,” one fan said, while another added: “Because bounty understands what it is to be poor. Some people buss and get hype up and forget. or maybe not.”

There were also others who detailed the standoffish attitudes of many artists, who were not as accomplished as Bounty Killer, but would not come down off their “big high horses”, and instead look down their noses at young artists.

“Same suh right now. Mi a artist mi self and some a the so call buss artist wei claim them a king, god, chappa, dada, queen and all mommy fi dancehall, will not even interact wid you. That’s y bounty killer will for ever be Dancehall icon. All if me fi buss now by Bounty help or not and a run ten generations after bounty him the icon will for ever be thee Icon,” bslsrgii_gaad_official said.

Another follower queson_3, also made reference to statements made by Lila Ike just over a year ago that she would not collaborate with unknown artists, pointing out how noble Bounty Killer was in comparison.

“Remember a young female talent say she not going to collaborate with no younger artiste. Is @grunggaadzilla buss most of the youths dem. As a result of him one whole Gaza Nation Was created. Him responsible for all that. Busy Signal, Idonia dem mount a man Killa Let in because he understood the mission and the power of succession planning,” he stated.