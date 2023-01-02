Angel Doolas Upset That Security Forces Killed His Son On New Year’s Eve

Veteran deejay Angel Doolas, a former member of the Worm Dem Crew and a close personal friend of Bounty Killer, is incensed that the security forces have killed his son, 21-year-old Noel Douglas.

According to Doolas, the Jamaica Defense Force (JDF) is now attempting to tarnish his son’s memory by planting guns at the scene of the shooting.

“The soldiers dem kill mi son, and dem plant gun on the scene of the shooting. If ah did police, dem woulda scrape him up and gwaan wid him, but because soldiers cannot take up bodies, it gave the residents time to video the body which clearly shows that my son wasn’t armed,” an upset Angel Doolas told DancehallMag.

According to the Jamaica Observer, the police reported that a man who was allegedly seen firing a weapon to ring in the new year was shot by a member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

The incident took place on Penwood Road, near Waterhouse in Kingston. Two firearms were reportedly recovered from the scene.

Angel Doolas is demanding a full investigation into the shooting incident.

“I have the video footage of the incident, INDECOM needs to investigate this, there were no guns on the scene. In the video, my son is gapping for air, not dead and there are no guns, but later on in another video, you can clearly see two guns,” Doolas said.

Doolas, who is a songwriter on Damian Marley’s Grammy-winning Stony Hill album, said his son was in a yard speaking to an older woman when gunshots rang out on New Year’s Eve. According to Doolas, his son would have celebrated his 22nd birthday on Tuesday.

“He was there joking with the woman about what he wanted for his birthday, and then shot start fire, and then the soldier dem start fire at the top of the lane. Noel was in the middle and as he stepped outta the yard, him step straight inna gunshot from the soldiers dem,” a distraught Doolas said.

Angel Doolas, whose real name is Devon Douglas, said that the woman who had been conversing with his son was also shot and injured as she attempted to drag his son to safety into the yard.

“She see when him pick up the corn and she ah try draw him inna the yard when she get shot too,” he said.

“My son was not wanted, he never reported at station yet for no crime, he was not no gunman, and to see dem kill him and plant guns and ah try frame him and make people feel him gunman. Mi cut up about it, mi just know how other people feel, I can just imagine how others feel when police tell lies on their siblings, their kids after these kinda shootings…and now mi experience it miself,” he said.

He is adamant that his son, who lived in an area known as Banks, is not a criminal and has never been convicted of any crime.

“Mi nah swear fi him but mi know what him capable of doing, ah me grow him. How him inna shorts and slippers and a carry two big gun? This ah wickedness,” he said.

Doolas is known for the hit song, Fitness, featuring Bounty Killer in the early 2000s.

He has recorded 20 tracks with Bounty Killer, and for the past few years, and wrote several others including the brilliant Book Book Book. He has been working with Marley’s Ghetto Youths International label for the past few years.