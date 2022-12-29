“Bounty Killer Must Never Throw Shade At Sting!” Says Foota Hype

Bounty Killer’s statements that Sting 2022 “flopped” and that Dancehall is “stuck in a barrel and losing its appeal to the world” has not gone down well with Foota Hype, who has described the Coppershot deejay as being “ungrateful” to the show that catapulted him to stardom in 1993.

In the aftermath of Sting 2022, an aggrieved Bounty had stated that the quality of the show, which took place at the Grizzly’s Plantation Cove in St Ann on Monday night, was “the last nail in Sting coffin.”

On a now-deleted video clip of a Soca show in Jamaica, held on the same night of Sting, Bounty cautioned that if Jamaica does not take heed “and try to fix the problem right now, Soca would be bigger than Dancehall.”

But on Tuesday, Foota called out Bounty Killer for making negative utterances about Sting, describing his comments as a show of ingratitude.

“Yuh know how much millions Sting meck certain artistes meck? Including my deejay Bounty Killa? Bounty Killa mus neva throw shade at Sting!” the veteran music selector stated.

“Just through oonu si seh Sting down an like it out now, oonu a guh kick Sting when it down? Ungrateful. Ungrateful! Un-fu-kin-grateful. Ungrateful; Nobaddy nuh tell mi nuttn! Ungrateful! Can’t kick Sting when it down!” Foota declared.

Foota, who was Bounty Killer’s DJ in the 1990s and part of his Alliance outfit, said that no disrespect of Sting ought to be tolerated as, throughout its existence, Sting has brought more positives for Dancehall artists, as opposed to negatives.

“Oonu fi measure weh Sting has done fi oonu career. Sting propel oonu inna billions a dalla. Suh how now oonu a di first fi tun oonu back pan Sting? All a di big artiste dem weh a diss Sting, do not care about Dancehall an di Jamaican culture. Dem put ego and emotion ova di love a di culture and dat is where my problem is wid dese artiste!” Foota stated.

“Di whole a dem become diva. Now, choo Laing weak, everybaddy ongle rememba whatever bad Laing do fi dem. Dem naw rememba what good Laing or Sting eva do fi dem!” he added.

According to Foota, he would continue to speak his truth about the Sting situation, irrespective of whether the artists he deemed errant, become upset with him.

“Jus di truth mi a talk enuh. Dem naw guh like me, but is just di truth. Yes, Sting create some bad energy to, an some bad vibe, but all thorough the bad vibes oonu still do it di next year dem. Suh it benefit oonu more dan how it hurt oonu!” the Cassava Piece native said.

In furtherance of his rebuke of Bounty, for mentioning that Soca would overtake Dancehall, Foota rubbished the thought, while pointing out that Bounty ought to be one of the biggest supporters of Sting whether or not he is booked to perform.

“Talk bout Calypso; Calypso can never outrun an teck ova Dancehall. Neverrr! Never!” the Dark Knight producer declared.

“Only reason why somebaddy woulda seh dah vision deh and seh dat woulda happen, is becaw dem a help fight Dancehall. Mi nuh respect dem speech deh; dem speech nuh fi meck outta nobaddy mouth weh survive, rich, dominate, still a meck money; will neva stop meck money offa Dancehall,” he said.

Continued Foota: “How can you even envision dat? Dat not even fi inna yuh vision. Not inna yuh imagination, cause oonu fi meck sure seh Sting keep”.

Foota pointed to veteran artists such as the Warlord, Beenie Man, Mavado, Vybz Kartel, Ninja Man, Shabba Ranks, Super Cat, Capleton, and Sizzla, as being among those who ought to never, ever, be disrespectful of Sting.

“Di whole a dem. Sting meck dem life greater… Every artiste weh eva beef pan Sting, from Cobra to everybaddy, become giant inna wi society. Mi jus a seh certain artiste nuh fi have nuttn bad fi seh bout Sting. Never! Support Sting or don’t seh nuttn! Don’t throw nuh shade pan Sting!” Foota warned.

Foota also went on to point out that the VERZUS battle in which Beenie and Bounty participated in 2020, was based on the clashes started by Sting, and therefore Sting’s place in Jamaican history ought not to be discounted.

“Wha day wi have big VERZUZ; nuh Bounty an Beenie. Weh dem get dah Bounty-Beenie suppm deh fram? Memba big money Killa an Beenie meck offa VERZUZ an become part owner a di ting an get a share. Nuh Sting create dat man! A Sting create dat enuh. Suh how wi a guh speak of now, an nuh speak of di great tings dem weh Sting do?” he asked.

“Every single artiste weh clash pan Sting become legend inna wi game, from Merciless to Ninja to Bounty to Kiprich to Black Ryno. Dung to di smallest clasher dem,” he added.