Tributes Pour In For Jo Mersa Marley Who Was Found Dead On Boxing Day

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has extended condolences to the family of reggae singer Jo Mersa Marley, the son of Stephen Marley, who was found dead on Boxing Day. He was 31.

The PM, an avid music lover, posted that he was also ‘deeply saddened” by the news.

“This is truly sad news; sending strength to the Marley family at this time,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange shared that she was “deeply saddened” by the news that artist Joseph Marley had died and noted that Marley’s “untimely passing at the young age of 31 years old is a huge loss to the music as we look to the next generation”.

“May he find eternal peace as we mourn his loss during this season of goodwill when we celebrate with family and friends our love for each other,” Minister Grange wrote.

She extended her deepest condolences to Stephen, Jo’s mom, Kerry, the Marleys and other family members.

“My heartfelt sympathies to Joseph’s friends and associates and to the reggae music fraternity and fans everywhere,” Grange said.

Opposition leader Mark J Golding of the rival People’s National Party, also joined the chorus of condolences

“The loss of a child is a devastating blow no parent should face, my condolences to Stephen and the entire family,” Golding wrote on Twitter.

Wayne Marshall, who worked with Jo on the remix of his song Comfortable, said the young Marley was like a little brother to him.

“I have so many memories of Jo from working in the studio late at nights at (his uncle) Damian, working late nights at Stephen’s studio. One thing about Jo, no matter if it’s his song we are working on or not, Jo is always in the studio giving his all to any project that is happening,” Marshall shared with the STAR.

“I did several tours with him. We were very close. He was like my little brother, him call me big brother. I’ve seen him grow from teenager right up you know, and he was a very gifted, talented performer, writer, artiste. He will be remembered by those he came in contact with definitely. He had so much ahead of him,” he added.

Big Ship captain Freddie McGeggor wrote on Instagram, “My deepest sympathy goes out to Stephen Marley and the Marley family for the loss of his son Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley who passed away. It’s quite sad, no parent should ever have to bury their child.”

“I’m sending love and prayers and hope you all can find strength during this difficult time. Rest in peace young King👑,” he continued.

Reggae legend Beres Hammond wrote on Instagram: “I want to take this moment to send my deepest condolences to the Marley family. Such tragic news to receive today. Stephen and family, I can’t find the words to express how saddened I am by the news of Jo Mersa Marley’s untimely passing. Sending my love and deepest sympathy. 🙏🏽”

“May God keep you in his loving care during this most difficult time,” the singer added.

Several other entertainers shared tributes on Instagram, including Shaggy, Sean Paul, Maxi Priest, Cecile, Red Rat, Capleton and I-Octane.

