Toxicology Test Results Pending For Jo Mersa Marley’s Autopsy, Says Miami-Dade PD

It could be a few weeks before the ‘toxicology test results’ are complete to help determine the manner and cause of death of the late reggae artist Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, the grandson of Bob and Rita Marley and son of Stephen Marley.

The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department is conducting the autopsy.

Jo Mersa died on December 27 in Miami-Dade County at age 31.

“The Medical Examiner is awaiting toxicology test results which can take a few weeks depending on workload,” Chris Thomas, a detective in the Public Information Section of the Miami-Dade Police Department, told DancehallMag.

Police reports are that at about 10 p.m., officers from the Pinecrest Police Department arrived at a shopping center’s parking lot located at 11825 South Dixie Highway, finding Marley unconscious inside his vehicle.

Paramedics at the scene later determined that he had passed away.

The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau is leading the investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

South Florida-based WZPP Radio, who were among the first to break the news, had provided a reason for Marley’s untimely passing, noting that it was due to asthma.

Ghetto Youths International, the label founded Ziggy and Stephen Marley, had issued a statement following Jo Mersa’s passing.

“Joseph ‘Jo Mersa’ Marley was a strong, humble, talented, beautiful human being. A son, husband, father, brother, nephew and cousin and a well loved Young Lion,” they wrote.

“The Ghetto Youths International Family is deeply saddened by his untimely passing and appreciate the outpouring of love by fans, friends and colleagues.”

The statement continued: “Jo’s memory, spirit and his music will live on as a testament to his great impact in his short 31 years. 🙏🏾 We love you Jo @jomersamarley ETERNAL ♾”

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, an avid music lover, had extended condolences to the family of the reggae singer. “This is truly sad news; sending strength to the Marley family at this time,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange shared that she was “deeply saddened” by the news that artist Joseph Marley had died and noted that Marley’s “untimely passing at the young age of 31 years old is a huge loss to the music as we look to the next generation”.

“May he find eternal peace as we mourn his loss during this season of goodwill when we celebrate with family and friends our love for each other,” Minister Grange wrote.

She extended her deepest condolences to Stephen, Jo’s mom, Kerry, the Marleys and other family members. “My heartfelt sympathies to Joseph’s friends and associates and to the reggae music fraternity and fans everywhere,” Grange said.