Heavy D Says There’ll Be No Fights At Sting: “Our Stage This Year Is A Prison Stage”

Heavy D

Sting promoter Heavy D has declared that the greatest one-night dancehall and reggae show on earth, Sting, will be a safe zone. His warning follows a fracas on stage between a member of dancehall newcomer Jahshii’s entourage and fellow artist Brysco at Ghetto Splash on Tuesday.

With the highly anticipated return of Sting imminent, Heavy D explained that the stage will be like a prison as the event will be well secure and safe and has discouraged anyone who may have thoughts to have physical altercations on stage.

“Our stage this year is a prison stage. When yuh enter in our ring a prison you gone inna…so everyman know say when you go a prison you haffi walk good and act good or you ago stay a jail. That can’t happen pon our stage, that can never happen. The kind of stage we are setting up, no man can’t come pon no man stage and two man cyaah up deh at the same time unless dem inna a clash that we agree wid and we ago monitor every clash up deh like a referee,” Heady D warned.

He added that there will be a plethora of resources used to ensure that Sting is ell secure and boasted that, “ Sting a the most secured place inna Jamaica at this time, The government gave me 178 police plus mi have another 20 add police and soldier plus a next 70 security guard plus mi have some muscle people and mi have serious security, no joke business,” he assured.

He also warned artists that have large entourages that the number of persons backstage will be restricted.

“ We only have a limited number of people that each artiste can carry backstage and we naw run no joke wid it and we will have police backstage all the time. People who will be in arguments we will separate them and I tell people all the time not even a pen you can carry with you around there,”.

Artists who have licensed firearm holders as part of their security detail will also have to abandon those plans. “Mi naw allow no firearm around there unless is a police have it. So I tell the artiste dem that if you need security for yourself get police and don’t tell me that your friend has a licensed gun because they wont be allowed. We have big, armoued places to keep licensed gun dem in there,”.

Heady D shared that dancehall’s hardest two artistes are Vybz Kartel and Mavado and even they showed him respect and respected security safeguards at previous stagings of Sting so he is not worried about any potential breaches among newer artistes at Sting.