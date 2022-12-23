Jahshii, Brysco’s Ghetto Splash Spat Leaves Fans Excited For Sting

Jahshii, Brysco

Cream of the Crop Management, the team representing rising Dancehall star Jahshii, have issued a statement after he and fellow up-and-comer Brysco, almost came to blows on stage at the 33rd staging of Ghetto Splash, held recently at the Waterhouse Mini-Stadium in Drewsland.

While some fans praised the statement for its implied denouncement of violence, others felt it was disingenuous, pointing out that Jahshii wasn’t just some innocent bystander.

In a statement released today (December 23), Cream of the Crop relayed: “It has come to our attention that reports are being circulated in the media and digital space, purporting that recording artist Jahshii was involved in an altercation with another artiste at the recently concluded Ghetto Splash concert in Waterhouse, St. Andrew.”

The post continued: “We want to make it vehemently clear that the above assertions are false and malicious, as at no point was Jahshii involved in a conflict. Admittedly, he was at the event performing for approximately fifteen minutes when his set was suddenly interrupted by fellow entertainer Brysco, who was asked respectfully by Jahshii to exit the stage so he could complete his performance. Unfortunately, his refusal led to a skirmish with an on-stage observer, which was quickly brought under control by the event’s security detail.”

The statement further claimed that though the incident tainted Jahshii’s 15-minute-long set, Jahshii harbors “absolutely NO animosity towards Brysco, despite the spat.” The post ended: “We want to extend our gratitude to the organizers and the fans for another successful staging of Ghetto Splash as we collectively aim to elevate Dancehall and unite the entertainment community.”

One comment highlighted Jahshii’s role in the altercation: “So everyone no see Jahshii attack the man after him friend get a Mayweather.”

HOW IT UNFOLDED

Ghetto Splash got underway in the St. Andrew venue on Tuesday, December 20, and featured a star and veteran-studded cast including Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, D’Angel, Capleton, Richie Spice, KipRich, and Mr. Lexx, among others.

Jahsii and Brysco formed part of the relatively new school acts that took part in the Shocking Vibes-orchestrated concert. That young cohort also featured heavyweight Skeng, Govana, Stalk Ashley and Jahvillani, and others.

According to videos now circulating of the supposed altercation between Jahshii and Brysco, the events leading up to it were mild at best.

Reports, which have been corroborated by video evidence, indicate that Brysco got on stage during Jahshii’s performance after he was name-dropped by the First Nation artist. While unclear, Brysco seems to have bypassed someone who loosely tried to foil his attempt at entering the stage. As the video – which can be found on Pelpa Time’s YouTube channel – continued, Jahshii, who had been on stage with another artist – seemingly an associate of his – approached Brysco. As the two stood at the front of the stage, Jahshii inaudibly says something to Brysco, who responded by pointing a finger at him and wandering off to center stage, dancing as he does.

Brysco, who was clad in what appeared to be a red shirt, matching cap and a black jeans pants, was then approached by the man he had bypassed earlier. The man, who was wearing a black shirt with blue jeans pants, attempted to put his arm around Brysco, seemingly in an attempt to usher him off stage. Brysco resisted and shoved him away, and the man responded by shoving Brysco in the chest.

Firing back, Brysco hurled a limp-fisted punch at the man who blocked it, which caused a mixture of security personnel, as well as members from Jahshii and Brysco’s camp, to storm the stage.

Jahshii, who had been watching the events unfold with his microphone in hand, seemed to have been winding up a fist – seemingly aimed in Brysco’s direction, which was thwarted by a member of the security team who hugged him and pulled him away.

To Jahshii’s credit, he leveraged the immediate, dramatic sequence into a performance that sent the crowd into a frenzy, even as the chaos from the altercation spilled over on stage behind him.

Jahshii begins that transition by telling the crowd, “You know how me know dem a nuh bad man? Badman nuh push badness, you know wa badman tell dem?” before reeling off an incredibly energetic performance of his hit song, Shift Change.

While the rest of Ghetto Splash was sufficiently entertaining, fans couldn’t help but speculate what the altercation meant for Sting, which is set to unfold on December 26. Despite Jahshii’s team reassuring the public that the event did not result in any increased vitriol for Brysco on his part, fans’ interests seem to be piqued for a clash between the two.

Jahshii, whose real name is Mluleki Tafari Clarke, is known for his songs Keep Up, Cream Of The Crop with Navaz, 25/8, and Born Fighter.

Brysco is known for Code (Ensure), 10th Floor and Where I’m From.