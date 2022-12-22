Drake Says He’s Been Listening To “A Lot” Of Bob Marley, Popcaan

It is no secret that Canadian rapper Drake is a huge fan of Jamaican artists and the culture. The One Dance rapper said recently he’s been listening to a lot of Reggae legend Bob Marley, and his dear friend Popcaan.

Speaking during a recent Stake question and answer livestream from the Turks & Caicos, Drake declared: “We’re running Bob Marley right now, we’re running a lot of Popcaan…that’s kinda where I’ve been at this point—vibing out.”

Coincidentally, Marley’s 1977 hit Jamming was used as background music throughout the video session, where Drake answered questions about his career and did some betting.

In 2017, the 36-year-old rapper said he would have “loved to sit” with Marley, who died of cancer in 1981 at age 36.

“I’ve listened to his music my entire life. I’ve studied his life. Listening to him speak in interviews I’ve seen, knowing what he stood for, I would have loved to understand where his mind was at and sat and talked with him,” he told John “Coach Cal” Calipari’s podcast.

“Working together is a whole ‘nother story. If I could sit in somebody’s presence and just build, that would probably be the guy.”

Drake’s latest album is Her Loss with 21 Savage, the conclusion of a three-part series following 2021’s Certified Lover Boy and Honestly, Nevermind, which dropped in June, according to HipHopDX. During the Stake Q&A, he said that he has always found it peculiar to listen to his own music, but his latest joint album with 21 is an exception.

“I don’t usually listen to myself but I really been playing [Her Loss] now. I guess it’s ‘cause someone else is on it I could kinda like listen to it more ‘cause it’s not just me. I feel sometimes like, ‘oh, am I being self-centered if I play my own music?’ But if there’s someone else…,” he reasoned.

Popcaan, whose real name is Andrae Sutherland, signed to Drake’s OVO Sound in 2018 before he released his third album Vanquish the following year on the Toronto-based record label. In August 2020, the Jamaican star followed up with his fourth album, FIXTAPE, which included the Drake collaborations All I Need and Twist & Turn featuring Partynextdoor.

It is also easy to see why the OVO Boss would be starstruck by the Reggae King’s legacy. In fact, he isn’t alone in that regard.

Shenseea recently tweeted that Marley is bigger than King of Pop Michael Jackson. Nigerian Afropop star Wizkid also recently noted that his viewing of the Bob Marley Musical Get Up, Stand Up has driven home the point to him that, in addition to “managing his ego,” the next phase of his life ought to be focused on creating a legacy similar to that of the late Reggae icon.

Additionally, Drake provided more insight into his own music career and the unpredictability of it all.

“I’m in the club, Rich Flex comes on, I’m proud,” he said before speaking on his albums.

“Everyone’s different. There’s ones where you’re self conscious about and then it takes off, and there’s ones where you’re sure about and it’s not exactly what you thought it would be. There’s all kinds of emotions.”