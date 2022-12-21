Skillibeng Drops Sexy Visuals For ‘More Fire’, ‘Déjà Vu’

Skillibeng has delivered new raunchy visuals for two singles off his latest five track EP I’ll Never Die.

More Fire, a production directed by Jenzar Films, sees the Jamaican Fresh Prince as eye candy for two preying females. The two, who have resorted to a day of sunbathing in skimpy bikinis on their front lawn, spot the Dancehall star walking by, but he already knows even though one of the girls “a nuh Shelly-Ann … she will run fi me,” as he brags in his lyrics.

See more below:

Déjà Vu, which was shot by director Puppi of ‘The Now or Never Club,’ features even more skimpily cladded females, as they play and frolic on the beach.

“It’s official, give this man the throne skilibeng is dropping bangers 💥” said one YouTube viewer. “This is pure heat 🔥🔥🔥 of the highest level 🔥🔥🔥🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹,” another said on the visuals for More Fire.

As for Déjà Vu, one person said, “Skillibeng always spitting fire 🔥🔥💯,” while another applauded the song, “Love this from start to finish Another hit from Mr Universe brrrrrrrrrrp.”

The Whap Whap deejay’s latest EP, I’ll Never Die, released two months ago on October 12, featuring the singles Dick Sucked, Special, Money, along with More Fire and Déjà Vu.

Skillibeng won his first major music award last month, when he copped the MOBO Award for Best Caribbean Music Act at the 25th annual Awards in the UK.

He’s best known for his songs Whap Whap, Crocodile Teeth, Mr. Universe, Coke, Brik Pan Brik, Not, and Bin Laden with Tommy Lee Sparta, and has racked up credits with US artists such DJ Khaled, Nicki Minaj, French Montana, and Young M.A, and Busta Rhymes.