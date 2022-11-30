Skillibeng Wins ‘Best Caribbean Music Act’ At 2022 MOBO Awards

Skillibeng

Dancehall artist Skillibeng has walked away with the MOBO Award (Music of Black Origin) in the ‘Best Caribbean Music Act’ category at the 25th staging held today (November 30, 2022).

The other nominees in the category were Spice, Koffee, Shenseea, Sean Paul, and Popcaan.

The Whap Whap deejay accepted the Award at the OVO Arena in London, sporting a matching denim pants and hoodie, and adding a pop of color with orange sneakers and some shades to top off the look.

“Big up MOBO Awards,” Skilli began his acceptance speech.

“I present Jamaica. I’m from a small island where it’s very hard, and I really appreciate this Award. To everybody that’s working hard, believe in yourself, believe in your dreams, keep doing what you’re doing,” he said. “Big up to all my team, everybody who supported, who voted.”

Skilli is signed to RCA Records, in partnership with his home label, EastSyde Records, who hastened to share the new accomplishment on social media with a quick snap of the award.

Skillibeng was also the only Jamaican nominated for ‘Best International Act’ among Beyonce, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Drake, Jack Harlow, Jazmine Sullivan, Kendrick Lamr, Summer Walker, and Tems. Burna Boy emerged as the winner in that category.

The Crocodile Teeth deejay is overall a four-time nominee, as he was also nominated for ‘Best Reggae Act’ and ‘Best International Act’ last year.

The young deejay, who is only a few weeks shy of 26, has certainly given his fans something to celebrate. Some shared congratulatory messages in the comments sections.

“Mi proud Jah know 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿” said @iamcoffeetea

@djrickslatta added: “🔥🔥🔥🔥 That is it yuhzi”

“Congratulations, well-deserved🙌🔥🔥🔥” @dbs.ny said.

The MOBO Awards was started in 1996 by Kanya King to celebrate talent of black origin, making music in the United Kingdom. It honors the artistic and technical achievements of exceptional British and international talent in hip hop, grime, R&B and soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, and Afrobeats.

Blessed singer Shenseea made history last year as the first woman to win the MOBO Award for Best Reggae Act in 2021.

Buju Banton won the Best Reggae Act award in 2020, while Damian Marley won in 2017, before the awards went on hiatus in 2018 and 2019.