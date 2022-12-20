Alkaline’s ‘The Ripple EFFX’ EP First Week Album Sales Are In

The Ripple EFFX EP, the latest project from Dancehall artist Alkaline, failed to debut on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart after the album’s first sales tracking week.

Alkaline’s EP, released on December 9 via Autobamb Records, sold 600 units in sales and streaming in the United States during its first week of release, according to data provided to DancehallMag from sales tracker Luminate.

This included 374,000 in on-demand audio streaming in the US.

The EP featured six new tracks: Brawlin, Espn, Deven Affi Try, Energy, Cuttn Table, and Best. It was executively produced by the deejay’s sister and manager, Kereena Beckford, who enlisted track producers Autobamb, Studio Vibes, Samuel Conturo, Esron Spielberg, and Clap Seven Records.

Ahead of the release, Beckford said that Alkaline was an independent artist, who had outperformed his peers. “As a team, we have always sought to look ahead, A New Era – redefining the game,” she said. “We have learned how to expand our digital footprint into a global marketplace and the result of this can be seen year after year based on the numbers.”

In 2016, Alkaline’s debut album had sold 741 units in the US during its first week and went on to top the Billboard Reggae Charts that April. In 2021, his sophomore album Top Prize spent one week at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, after it moved 2,957 units during its first week of release.

Alkaline, who celebrated his 29th birthday yesterday (December 19), is best known for his songs Fleek, Ride On Me, Things Take Time, Pretty Girl Team, Formula, Spoil You, and Champion Boy.

Meanwhile, on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart this week, Reggae legend Bob Marley & The Wailers are No. 1 for the 154th non-consecutive week, with Legend — a greatest hits collection first released in May 1984 by Island Records.

Shaggy’s Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection is at No. 2, Sean Paul’s Dutty Classics Collection at No. 3, and Stick Figure’s Wisdom and World On Fire albums at No. 4 and 5, respectively.

UB-40’s Greatest Hits is at No. 6, followed by Sean Paul‘s Dutty Rock at No. 7 and Stick Figure’s Set In Stone at No. 8.

Rebelution holds the No. 9 position with their Live At Red Rocks album, while Koffee‘s Gifted marks its 34th week on the Reggae chart at No. 10.