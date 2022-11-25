Alkaline To Close Out 2022 With ‘The Ripple EFFX’ EP

Dancehall star Alkaline is set to release a 6-track EP titled The Ripple EFFX on December 9, 2022.

The project is executively produced by the deejay’s sister and manager, Kereena Beckford, who has enlisted track producers Autobamb, Studio Vibes, Samuel Conturo, Esron Spielberg, and Clap Seven Records.

“The Ripple EFFX will further demonstrate his creativity, growth, and unforgettable presence as a lyricist, guaranteed to secure all the accolades attributed to his debut project even more,” Beckford said of the EP.

The EP will feature the tracks:

Brawlin Espn Deven Affi Try Energy Cuttn Table Best

Ahead of the release, Alkaline has unveiled visuals for Profile today (November 25), a tune about living the “high profile” life that was released during the summer. It was produced by Troyton Rami Music, Black Shadow, and Autobamb Records.

Beckford added: “As a team, we have always sought to look ahead, A New Era – redefining the game. We have learned how to expand our digital footprint into a global marketplace and the result of this can be seen year after year based on the numbers. As an independent artiste, he comfortably outperforms his peers, and the best is yet to come.”

According to Spotify, Alkaline was the most streamed Dancehall artist in Jamaica for 2021, after the streaming platform became available on the island in February of that year.

On YouTube, Alkaline was ranked at No. 3 among the most streamed artists in Jamaica for 2021.

His debut album New Level Unlocked was released in March 2016 by DJ Frass Records and sold 741 units in the US during its first week of release. It went on to top the Billboard Reggae Charts that April, where it remained for 18 weeks, and made the Ardenne High School old boy the first Dancehall deejay to have a number-one album on the chart in five years.

The album featured songs such as Wait Yuh Turn, One Life, Try Again, One More Time, Side Chick, Direction and ATM as well as the huge hit Champion Boy.

Alkaline’s sophomore album Top Prize spent one week at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, after it moved 2,957 units during its first week of release in May 2021.

The album, which featured songs like Hostage, Cree, and Ocean Wave, sold 17,000 units in total during the year 2021, according to data provided to DancehallMag from the sales tracker, Luminate.

The Ripple EFFX will be Alkaline’s fifth EP following 123 (2014), Gone Away (2014), F*ck You (2014), and Ride or Die (2015).

Alkaline will be in New York for Mavado‘s birthday celebration, which will be held on December 10, 2022, at Club Amazura in Queens, New York.

Details surrounding the 2023 staging of the New Rules Festival will be announced soon.

Speaking on the 2022 staging of the festival in Jamaica, Alkaline’s Publicist Rickardo Shuzzr said, “New Rules Festival, which is estimated to have pulled approximately 40,000 patrons, was a timely measure of the artiste’s relevance and dominance and the successes the artiste continues to reap because of hard work.”