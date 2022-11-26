Did Alkaline Snort Cocaine In New Video For ‘Profile’?

Dancehall artist Alkaline has left quite a few fans concerned and perplexed after the release of his music video for Profile, in which he appears to snort cocaine.

While most are convinced that the Champion Boy deejay—who has been living abroad for quite some years—was simply mimicking drug use, the display came as a shock because open cocaine use is largely taboo in Jamaican culture, and especially in Dancehall.

Early in the video, directed by Troyton Rami, Alkaline is seen tasting and inhaling what appears to be coke through a cylindrically-shaped money pipe to reach a euphoric high, which then sets the tone for the rest of his performance throughout the money-flossing visuals.

Is .. is Alkaline trying C*ke in his new music video? 😅 ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/EWH1aliEkK — Bim Studios (@BimStudiosJA) November 25, 2022

Even some Vendetta fans expressed distaste for the 28-year-old artist’s glorification of drug use in the video but commended the song.

“Great video didn’t get the coke smoking, didn’t think it fit the video,” tweeted one person.

Another said, “Coke aside, the tune bad still.”

Some believed that the Vendetta Boss, who is historically known for creating the “shock factor” with either his appearance or lyrics, is simply pulling another of his publicity stunts to get the people talking and to rack up streams.

“Doing his usual shock value marketing. Remember when he “tattooed his eyes”?” one person recalled.

“Shock value, alyuh ain’t learn Alka yet???” added another.

“If he’s doing it then that’s sad, but if he’s only doing it for clout, then that’s even sadder,” wrote @JaySupreme.

However, several users were concerned about the example that was being set.

“Gimmicks or not, too much sheep in the place for Alka to be promoting this,” one person tweeted.

“So we promoting coke now. It was first Molly now coke and y’all nuh realize seh we have a lot of sheep in Jamaica enuh,” said another concerned user.

Another person tweeted: “When I was growing up, coke head was a big time diss. By Christmas, ppl will be openly braffing about their coke use.”

Others conceptualized Alkaline’s coke-snorting antics as a representation of the song’s narrative, which suggests he’s “high” on life, and to show off his “high Profile” lifestyle.

“Me like the way when him sniff the ting an say “YOOOOW”,” one person wrote. “It’s funny. It’s called acting, have nothing to do with the artist personal life…. This song/music video is a ‘TOP TIER'”.

Profile, produced by Troyton Rami Music, Black Shadow and Autobamb Records was first released back in August and it had stirred a different kind of controversy.

Back then, the track’s cover art by SoSiq.Ink bs led many to believe the Juggernaut artist had set targets on fellow artists Squash, Masicka, Vybz Kartel, and Popcaan.

Nonetheless, Profile’s catchy up-tempo beat, which easily connects as a club banger has now been given a lively new music video thanks to an uncharacteristically energized performance by “The Man Himself.”

“Goooddammmnnn… Who else got so hype to see our artist so hyped…Nowwwwww this is the energy I’ve been waiting for from my artistsssss…,” said one pleased fan having seen how full of life and animated the deejay looked in the visuals.

Another added, “Love the energy my bro.. its been a while u actually enjoy yourself in a music video …..detta way a Di betta way and if u nuh like dat get away .”

Alkaline is set to release a six-track EP titled The Ripple EFFX on December 9.

The EP will feature the tracks Brawlin, Espn, Deven Affi Try, Energy, Cuttn Table and Best.

Press play on Alkaline’s new video for Profile above.