Buju Banton’s ‘Ganja Santa Claus’ Clothing Drop Irks Foota Hype

Buju Banton, Foota Hype

After declaring that he would take aim at any Rastafarian he saw promoting Christmas and Santa Claus this year, Foota Hype is now scrutinizing Buju Banton, after being informed that the Til Shiloh artist was selling Ganja Santa clothing on his online store.

“Uno so-called Rastami a watch unu eno. Anyone a unu promote nuh Christmas and Santa business, mi a guh unu to ashes… Unu affi go hate mi,” Foota Hype had noted on Instagram a few days ago.

In another post in which he again decried Santa Claus, Foota added: “With all due DISRESPECT if u are blak and celebrate Christmas u are a ediot, Christian Christmas and Santa clause get a big ball a fire bun unu to ashes.”

In response Foota was informed by one follower that” “Buju selling santa claus shirts red hot”, to which the Dark Knight producer in reference to Buju retorted: “Fire bun him hot 🔥”.

On the Shop Buju Banton website and Instagram page, several posts of his Ganja Santa Christmas line, are being advertised as part of his Buju Banton collection.

“Ganja Santa is right around the corner 🎄.“Happy is the season that engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love. Today we present you a special Ganja Santa edition, in the spirit of creating new memories with your family, friends and lovers. Place your Ganja Santa order now to have it delivered in 3 days! Ganja Santa Is right around the corner! Ganja Santa Is here!” one post reads on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmPL8jmJnFK

On the website, Ganja Santa items on sale include sweatshirts offered in black and white colours for US$70; Ganja Santa Candle for US$35; and socks for US$25.

Buju Banton’s collection brand was founded on his birthday on July 15, 2017. Consisting of women, children and men’s wear, it was debuted in 2019 at his Long Walk to Freedom Concert in Kingston.

According to the artist’s website, the collection focuses on creative designs collaborating directly with Buju Banton himself and “aims to spread a message of peace and love, paying homage to Africa, freedom, and liberation as well as conscious and inspirational themes with matching reference graphics”.

Back in 2020, Foota Hype had heavily criticized Reggae artist Jesse Royal, after the Small Axe artist participated in a Digicel “Santa Claus advertisement”, whose jingle had the refrain “I love when its Christmas time”.

Back then, an aggrieved Foota had lambasted Royal for what he described as the “promotion of Santa Claus”, in contravention of the tenets of the artist’s own Rastafarian faith.

Foota, had at the time, said he was disappointed and ashamed of the Maroon Town native, as by ‘joining forces’ with Santa Claus and by extension, endorsing Christmas, he had forsaken the Rastafari doctrine to which he professes to adhere.

However, days later Jesse Royal, in a show of defiance, shared the video for the Digicel jingle and even made a dismissive clap-back video aimed at the Dancehall music selector, stating that: “A wise man once said to me, don’t teck criticism from people you won’t teck advice from, mmm, a truth”.

On one of Foota’s recent posts, Bob Marley’s son Rohan Marley in response to pointed out that January 7, the Ethiopian Christmas, was the time of celebration, but that those celebrating Christmas ought not to be judged.

“JAN 7 th is our time… right now we practice fast of the prophets ..

The Ethiopic Orthodox Way… But gu light my bro…Most folks celebrate with a good intention… So we live and judge not … RASTAFARI,” Rohan noted.

Dancehall singer I-Octane also sought to agree with Foota about black people celebrating Christmas.

“Them lock of knowledge but still not reading to learn the truth about them roots… only ig and mix up black people love in these times,” I-Octane noted.