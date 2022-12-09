Mr. Vegas Graduates FIU, Earns Another Degree In Sociology/Anthropology

Dancehall star Mr. Vegas has shared that he is now a proud graduate of Florida International University (FIU), where he attained a degree in Sociology/Anthropology with a minor in Hospitality Management, all while maintaining a 3.9 GPA.

With a note of reflection and gratitude accompanying the Instagram post of him in his FIU gown, the 47-year-old began with a recap of his journey.

“In 2019, I took on the task to re-educate myself. It all started with me condensing a vast amount of information that resulted in me getting General Education Diploma. Subsequently, I matriculated at Broward Community College and graduated with a degree in mass communication,” he wrote on Friday (December 9).

The General Education Diploma Mr. Vegas referenced is a high school equivalency diploma, attained after completing the General Educational Development Test. That achievement came in light of the Heads High singer not previously graduating high school, having dropped out in Grade 9.

He earned the associate degree in Mass Communication from Broward Community in 2021, according to the STAR.

Vegas continued his reflection on his FIU accomplishment, telling his over 170,000 Instagram followers: “Getting a taste of college life and ascertaining knowledge that I was not cognizant of increased my aspiration to learn more. That being so, I applied and successfully enrolled at Florida International University (FIU), where I changed my major to Sociology/Anthropology and minored in Hospitality Management.”

He went on to explain that despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, as well as those posed by difficult assignments that threatened to derail him, he kept to his studies and persevered, and now has a 3.9 GPA and a Sociology degree to show for it.

He also took the opportunity to thank a number of persons who were instrumental on his journey to academic success, particularly his nephew, as well as colleagues.

“It is worth noting that I could not get here without some of the greatest minds: Jay, my nephew showed no signs of frustration when I kept making the same errors on basic mathematics problems; he chuckled when I cussed myself out for not remembering that two negatives make a positive. After Jay went off to university, I was fortunate to have Tracey, Imhotep, Stacey, Vanessa, Obondo, and Sherette, who prepared me for college and university studies. To them, I say, thanks! To my teachers, especially Dr. Sammy, you are making a major difference in this world. I am a product of your patience, knowledge, and commitment to make your students succeed.”

He wrapped up his thoughts with a message of optimism about what the way forward is for him.

“In conclusion,” he wrote, “this has been a great chapter in my life. My children and your children will have a father to draw inspiration from. At this stage of the journey, the knowledge I ascertained is sweet, like honey. However, my instinct to share is overwhelming. This means the journey will continue; the next chapter will be more fascinating.”

Vegas’ accomplishment garnered showers of praise from some notable personalities, including Khadine Hylton, more popularly known as Miss Kitty, who is no stranger to academic pursuits herself. She commented, “I’M IMMENSELY PROUD OF YOU‼️ CONGRATS 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 FULLY BRIGHT👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”.

Etana ‘The Strong One’ also commented, telling him, “Congratulations!!!”

Commendations poured in from his fans as well, with one telling him, “Congratulations family. You’re an inspiration to many. Heights by great men.”

Another wrote: “Congratulations Vegas 👏 Job well done sure you will be an inspiration to many others.”

Mr. Vegas, whose real name is Clifford Smith, secured the recent accomplishment while also pursuing a copyright lawsuit against VP Records. The suit, which was filed in late 2020, recently reached a settlement ahead of trial.

Vegas’ impressive musical resume includes a MOBO Award for Best Reggae Artist.

His Billboard-charting songs include Pull Up, which peaked at No. 98 on the Hot 100, and Hot Gal Today with Sean Paul, Hot Wuk, Heads High, and Bruk It Down, which all entered the R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Airplay charts.

He’s also known for several other songs in Jamaica, beginning with Nike Air in 1997, I am Blessed, Tek Heh Yuself, Party Tun Up, Daggering, Sucky Ducky, Big Things A Gwaan, She’s A Ho, Hot Gal Nuh Fight Ova Man, Taxi Fare with Mr. Lexx, and Bad Man Nah Flee with Beenie Man.

Though Vegas hasn’t had a major hit since 2012’s Bruk It Down, he maintains a respectable 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

His latest track is Bhuff, which was released in October and is described as a dancing song.