Aidonia’s Family Gives Thanks For Support After Death Of His Son Khalif

The family of Dancehall star Aidonia, whose son Khalif passed away over the weekend, is grateful for the outpouring of tributes but has asked for privacy during their period of bereavement.

“There are few words to adequately express the deep pain and sorrow we feel right at this time,” wrote ‘Lalo’ Lawrence, Aidonia’s brother and manager on Instagram.

“During this time of bereavement, the Lawrence family asks that all persons exercise regard for their privacy as we struggle to come to terms with the unfortunate event,” the statement continued.

The statement thanked all supporters who have come forward since the news that Aidonia and his wife Kimberly Megan’s son, Khalif Lawrence, died in hospital after a battle with cancer.

“We thank everyone who has reached out in a myriad of ways and ask for your continued love and prayers during this very difficult time,” the statement concluded.

A press release described Khalif, who had been diagnosed with cancer in August of 2019, as “brave”.

“The brave nine-year-old took his final breath in his parents’ arms,” the release said.

It continued, “One of the most tragic events is the loss of a child and both Sheldon and his wife Kimberly Lawrence are grief-stricken at the loss of their only child.”

Several Dancehall entertainers were among those who publicly shared their grief and condolences for the couple, among them Shenseea, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer and Popcaan.

Aidonia, 41, whose real name is Sheldon Lawrence, emerged in the early 2000s and is a former member of Bounty Killer’s Alliance. He’s known for songs such as Pon Di C-cky, Pretty Please, Nuh Boring Gyal, Jook So, and Yeah Yeah.

The deejay tied the knot with Kimberly Megan in September 2016, after a four-year engagement. Kahlif was three years old at the time.