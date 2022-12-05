Govana Mourns Loss Of Friend Samantha, Days After She Had Cosmetic Surgery

Dancehall deejay Govana is mourning the loss of a friend, known as Samantha, who reportedly passed away while recovering from cosmetic surgery.

The Loyalty deejay took to Instagram on Saturday (December 3, 2022) to share the news of the tragic loss.

“💔 Real love mi have fi yuh mi sista #RIP,” he wrote atop an old photo of them.

This was followed by a more recent photo with the emojis “🕊️💔”

Dr. Jean F. Laurent B., the surgeon in the Dominican Republic who reportedly worked on Samantha, defended himself on social media.

“I did her surgery she was fine just passed away 4 days post op by probably a blood clot. I am one of the most safest surgeon because I care so much my patient my friend but sometimes is hard to understand things can happen in the post op,” he wrote in a comment.

As news continued to spread about the incident, popular Dominican Republic-based plastic surgery outfit Designer Bodys issued an official statement to current and prospective clients, who seemingly caught cold feet.

“It’s unfortunate to hear about the young lady that lost her life yesterday, we would like to send condolences out to her friends and family. We have received many messages from concerned dolls. We would like to assure you that we haven’t had any fatalities and we pray daily that it stays that way,” the statement began.

The entity further stated that it has an immaculate track record, due to experience, therefore there’s no need to be alarmed.

“Designer Bodys have done thousands of dolls in the last 8 years and thankfully all our dolls have come out of surgery safely. We are all aware of the risks that comes with plastic surgery. For this reason, we are strict on health and safety, we would rather send dolls home than to take unnecessary risks. All surgeons affiliated with us are registered and certified, we take Health and safety seriously. Your health and safety is our priority 1st, results 2nd.”

Cosmetic surgery has become largely popular worldwide, and even in Jamaican circles. Late last year, Dancehall artist Lisa Hyper admitted that she too had gone under the knife during an episode of Spice’s Magnum TV show, Spice It Up.

Spice, who is known to have conducted cosmetic surgery herself, contributed to the discussion by giving a ballpark figure for the procedure.

“To do a surgery costs maybe like a US$10,000, like a million Jamaican. Or, it depends on what you’re doing. To get a pair of breasts is maybe like a US$7000, or to do a full BBL (Brazilian butt lift) is maybe like a US$15,000, so that’s like $2,000,000 Jamaican,” she said during the episode.

It was rumored that the Queen of Dancehall had undergone another cosmetic surgery recently, which resulted in life-threatening complications. She later revealed that she suffered a ruptured hernia that caused subsequent sepsis.

Meanwhile, Govana and his friend/colleague Aidonia are in a similar boat, following the loss of the Yeah Yeah deejay’s 9-year-old son to cancer.

Some Twitter fans have expressed shock at the coincidental deaths.

“The woman that supposedly died in DR is govana sister? Merciful. What a rough time for the whole team,” said @Rach_delauren.

“Aidonia lost his Son, Govana lost his sister, and we are losing our minds. Heartbreak after heartbreak.” Added @_allalek

The two deejays are known for churning out hits like Mayday, Chartered Flight, Breeze, and Yeah Man.