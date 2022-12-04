Ranking Ten Of Vybz Kartel’s Most Lyrical Verses

When it comes on to wit, lyricism and talent, there are only a handful of Dancehall artists – dead or alive – that can be mentioned in the same breath as Adidja Palmer, the Portmore native more popularly known as Vybz Kartel.

Bar for bar, Kartel is arguably the best Dancehall that has ever seen, and here, we highlight and explore some of his most lyrically daring, entertaining, and downright impressive alien-like maneuvering of the English language on a track – all of which have earned him the indisputable moniker of ‘Di Teacha.’

10. Tek Buddy Gyal

This first verse of the 2004 hit song is, for all its colourful imagery, a rather honest and insightful take on the often-transactional nature of sex, consistent with popular themes of the time it was released. It takes surgery-like precision to inject such complex themes into a song without the audience even noticing, and that’s precisely what Mr. Palmer did.

“Four back shot that a fi di what not

Three lizard lap, that a fi di door and di grill and di padlock

Gi me five siddung pan it

fi di fridge and di blender pan di fridge top

Eh, gwaan bad fi di Louis Vuitton bag

Tek rod fi di goods from Seprod

Plus di ceramic tiles and di gold plate door knob

That a guh cause yuh a bl** j*b”

Year: 2004

Album: More Up 2 Di Time

Riddim: Tunda Clap

Producer(s): Delano Thomas & Andre Saunders & Michael Jarrett

9. U Nuh Have A Phone (Hello Moto)

Miphone, Cingular, Vodafone and Hello Moto are not only brands you may have forgotten (partly because some of them no longer exist), but they were vibrant references in local pop culture at the time, primarily because this song was a driving force behind their popularity in Jamaica at the time.

“Please call me

One of the cellular trends

But mi pack Voda phone fi British gems

Wendy tell you three friends

Call mi Miphone fi di free f@#k pon weekend

No care if Tracy man bringle or

Him divorce and single har

Call mi Cingular fi something tough like Burglar bar

Mi cable mek she wireless star.”

Year: 2006

Album: J.M.T

Riddim: Hello Moto

8. Clarks with Popcaan and Gaza Slim

Perhaps one of his most iconic verses, the entire song inspired a movement that swept across Jamaica and some spaces in North America. Clarks were either being sold out, stolen, too expensive or got the ‘made-in-China’ treatment, in large part due to the demand this song generated for the UK-based brand, even though the brand’s Marketing Director at the time, Michael Borge, doubted the song’s impact on the brand’s increased sales.

“Mi nuh love crepe, enuh, Clarks mi prefer

Clarks fi di leather, yeah, Clarks fi di fur

Clarks fi di summer, Clarks fi di winter

Clarks fi di sun, Clarks fi di water

Mi nuh wear Nautica (No), dat ah fi sailo

Polo fi Tiger, him ah di golfer

Di new Wallabees hotter dan sulfur

Mi pattern mi daddy from mi was a youngster”

Year: 2010

Album: Pon Di Gaza 2.0

Riddim: Mad Collab

Producer(s): ZJ Chrome

7. Gyal A Weh Do You with Sheba

Fun fact: This song – a spicy dialogue between two problematic partners – has Vybz Kartel credited as its sole writer, which means he singlehandedly crafted that dramatic conversation.

“Weh yuh did deh from mornin’?

Round a di studio recording}

A nuh dat Notnice seh when mi call him

Suh mi kno a lie yuh a tell

A from last week Notnice deh a foreign

Yuh get weh right deh so but yuh can’t win

A which gyal mi hear yuh carry guh country

Because mi know seh yuh never did guh fi do nuh farming

A nuh my girl dat, never

She name Antoinette and she deh wid mi bredda

Anything a anything, wateva wateva

Mi a guh out likkle more wid mi cousin name Trevor

But mi never dis yuh!

Yes yuh dis mi

Mek gyal a throw word a mek mischief

Mi a guh teach yuh di wickedest lesson inna history

Nuh matter weh mi tell yuh, yuh nuh believe but…”

Year: 2010

Album: Pon Di Gaza 2.0

Riddim: England Town

Producer(s): NotNice

6. Bicycle

No party was ever complete without this song playing at some point.

“Yuh know how fi mek mi sweat

Balance pon yuh head like yuh waan bruk yuh neck (hmmmmm)

Ah some hard fuck yuh get

Dat 12 inch c&#ky ya wi mark yu fi death (hmmm)

Mek sure seh yuh waan weh yuh get

Wen yuh done yuh feel it with every walk weh yuh mek (ahhhh)

Yuh waan pull it like cigarette, yes

When yuh done, Listerine get it offa yu breath

Sex education class dis

Nuff ah dem get dismiss

My school a nuh funny business

Nuff ah dem shock wen Teacha guh tell dem dis

Mi waan fi squeeze yu two breast like di brakes dem pon di BMX or di 10 speed

And, den yuh siddung inna saddle like race ago dun an yuh tek lead”

Year: 2010

Album: Pon Di Gaza 2.0

Riddim: Tripple Bounce

Producer(s): Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor

5. Summertime

Talk about a summer anthem! Produced by Adde Instrumentals, this track was and has been inescapable since its release, and is a perennial summertime favorite. The “Summertime Riddim,” while first used and made popular by Popcaan’s Ravin, shot to a new stratosphere of success when Vybz Kartel added his Midas touch to it. It’s a song that’s light, festive and fun, and is a testament to the limitless flexibility of the Dancehall great, Kartel.

“Every massive haffi come along

Guh fi yuh sun tan inna di summer sun

If you a bleacher guh back home

Guh fi a umbrella cause di sun a bun

Di hot gyal dem a bring it on

Inna bikini dem inna pretty thong

Yuh nuffi shy gyal bring it come

If you have a fool fool man gi di bun

Portmore me come from enuh

Pretty girl jus a pose like domino

And di thugs dem a rub dem dung enuh

Inna di shade with Street Vybz Rum enuh

Uptown full a fun enuh

ATI, we a guh enuh

Dream Weekend come enuh

Smudge a guh dun enuh”

Year: 2011

Album: The Gaza Don

Riddim: Summertime

Producer(s): Adde Instrumentals

4. Slow Motion

Whether this was a modern spin on the old school art form known as Lovers Rock, Kartel weaved together a timeless piece that showcased his versatility well. It also accomplished something not many songs were able to at the time of its release – cause an upsurge in that slow, rub-a-dub style of dancing that was visibly missing from a lot of mainstream parties.

“Dah one yah name

Peplas crew, jus through we brace up like sweethearts do

Woman mi seh mi want me an me want you

And di way yuh hold mi tight, n’even breeze pass through

A yuh alone mi seh mi nuh seh three nor two

Cause mi know yuh will do anything weh me ask you

So come a mi yard come have mi fi dinner

An inna di morning have mi fi breakfast too

Baby mi love di way yuh whine

Yuh put a smile pon mi face yah gal

Grab on pon mi body and brace yah gal

Mi love when yuh whine up yuh waist yah gal

Baby mi nah go let yuh go

Pimpin deh pon yuh case yah gal

Grab on pon mi body an brace yah gal

Mi love when yuh whine up yuh waist yah gal”

Year: 2009

Album: Reggae Gold 2010

Riddim: Street Bullies

Producer(s): Tony “CD” Kelly

3. Dollar Sign

Another anthem that still holds sway today, Dollar Sign resonated with a lot of Dancehall fans and essentially became the goal post for songs that encouraged self-affirmation and the power of pointed focus. The lyrics reference Don Corleone, the importance of sensible financial management and self-respect throughout the struggle towards financial freedom.

“Low mi

Money me a medz and yuh nah have none fu show me

Thirty million fi a house up a Stoney

Soh me gwaan hustle round a Fadda Romie

Me nah mek, no bwoy ride me like pony

All when mi bruk, rich gyal cya clown me

Yuh mad, me left dat wealthy and lonely

Not even mummy cah talk seh she own me

Me born as a don just Like Corleone

Him teach me seh mi bankbook nuh fi bony

Pocket nuh fi thin cause anuh macaroni

Higha definition like TV a Sony

Money haffi run…”

Year: 2009

Album: Pon Di Gaza

Riddim: Good Life

Producer(s): Liveup Records

2. Fever

It takes an incredible amount of willpower to hear “XOXO” on the Linton White-produced track and not be moved to action, whether that’s dancing or grabbing someone to dance with. We can safely say that the lyrics, track and arrangement here, as well as the worldwide recognition this song has and continues to receive, have made this track a classic.

“When you look back a yuh

A me dat

D********e, puppy whisper

My c***y so hot

It give the fire fever

If yuh caah bruk it off

Hasta La Vista

Gyal haffi have a, pu–y power

Grab it, leggo

‘Quint, lower

Go dung, lover

Go dung, go back

Tattoo, colour

Warm, summer”

Year: 2016

Album: King of the Dancehall

Riddim: –

Producer(s): TJ Records

1. The Lyricist

It’s literally in the name. Vybz Kartel knows who and what he is, and this song was a slap on the wrist to Dancehall artists of the day who mistakenly believed they could challenge him. The Lyricist was a flex through and through; artists either had to pretend this song didn’t exist or straight up ignore it whenever conversations would arise about Dancehall’s ultimate lyricist.So what dem implying?

Di teacha haffi sing line?

DJ nuh inna him mind?

Cork up yuh nose fi di stink rhyme, a di king time

Mi wicked like St. James and Kingston and St. Catherine crime

Roll out wid di shootas fi kill time

No boxers, Calvin Klein

Nuff bwoy waan get me out fi reach di big time

Mi sleep and wake up and dem still trying

You nuh have nuh patience?!

Mash up yuh clock and try fi kill time

But mi a:

Still The Lyricist, vocabulary physicist

Melody Michelangelo weh paint da graphic images

Get a condom fi yuh ears because da tune yah shot like syphilis

Weh di title? Hey, gimmie this!

Empire is di wickedest!

I’m da baller and the manager

Alex Ferguson and Bibby this

Mi stay in front like Genesis, yes

Who waan fi penny this? Guess!

Mi find di metaphors weh Jay-Z dem and Biggie miss

And chaw dem up like Winter Fresh and spit dem out like Wrigley’s

Mi hot, mi touch green grass, make it catch fyah

Some bwoy nuh thugs, mi see through dem like mesh wire

Yes Iyah! Dem license expire

Mi rub dem out like mi Benz tire

Mi meds higher than Angel pon heaven’s wire

Burn dem with the hell’s fire

Wha’ prostitute and virgin have in common? Empire!

Dem waan come inna mi bed fi cool da temper yah

Dem enter yah, dem linger here

Junky gyal, needle and syringe a wear

Christian gyal? Ginger beer

Rasta gyal we injure care

Year: 2011

Album: The Gaza Don

Riddim: –

Producer(s): Rvssian