Law Student Thanks Shenseea For Covering Tuition

Monifa Peterson, a law student at the University of the West Indies Faculty of Law, has thanked Shenseea for covering her tuition via the singer’s “#yengday2022 Full University Tuition Funding” initiative.

Shenseea started her annual “Yeng Day” on May 20, 2021, to show appreciation to her fans and to mark the anniversary of one of her breakthrough singles, ShengYeng Anthem. For the 2022 celebration, earlier this year, the Jamaican singer had announced that she would be aiding two college students, and she appears to have delivered for 26-year-old Peterson, who had been struggling to complete a law degree that she started six years ago.

Peterson wasted no time in expressing her heartfelt gratitude to Shen in an Instagram post on Wednesday. She described the award as a “Push of a Lifetime” and promised to pay it forward one day.

“While I’m here fighting the fight of a lifetime to finish a Degree I started in 2016, I would just like to take the time out to express my gratitude to the one and Only @shenseea for giving me the Push of a Lifetime,” she began.

“I went from being Talked down on for having to use Student loans to finance my Education to Getting FULL TUITION FUNDING from @shenseea ❤️. To say I’m grateful would be an understatement, because I’m not only grateful, I’m also proud because I’ve been a Shenseea supporter from “FACEBOOK” days.”

Peterson said in the past, she, too, like Shenseea, had been hit with unexpected hurdles in life, which hindered her dreams of pursuing a career in law.

“Quite like Shen at a point, I myself had my dreams feel like they were being crushed by circumstances beyond my control. I trusted God and worked until I was able to pay off what I owed my university. But that was only a PART of the mountain,” she said.

She added the “#yengday2022 Full University Tuition Funding,” came at the perfect time as she had been hit with yet another obstacle. “Then, after passing the hurdle of the balance right before another wave of stress @shenseea gave me the support I always wished I had but fought without.”

Peterson said, “@romeichentertainment Advised me that I was selected to be a Recipient of the #yengday2022 Full University Tuition Funding.”

“My promise is to Pay it forward, to ripple the effect of support to create more brighter days to those facing dark clouds,” she vowed.

“Once again Biggest thank you to the Queen @shenseea and one of the Best to ever do it ❤️❤️❤️.”

The Blessed singer responded to Monifa’s post with some encouragement, telling her to continue chasing her dream.

“Happy to know I could aid you in completing your studies girl ❤️💪🏽🙏🏽 chase your dream! U blessed,” Shen wrote.

Peterson, overwhelmed with gratitude replied, “@shenseea Thank you again Queen, I CANNOT thank you enough, keep giving us Inspiration and Great Music. You’ve helped m[e] long before this by being who you are, love and love alone ❤️❤️.”

The Can’t Anymore singer has previously donated a hundred Amazon Kindle tablets to children who had difficulties accessing online schooling in 2020 due to the pandemic.

There was also her generous Go Fund Me donations to 5 lucky fans for #YengDay last year.

The Jamaican starlet has also teamed up on numerous occasions with her co-manager Romeich Major, of Romeich Entertainment, along with various organisations such as Digicel, Food For The Poor, and Boom Energy Drink to give back to her community and Jamaica at large by donating school supplies, food, and care packages during the holiday seasons.