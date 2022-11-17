Sevana Avoids Prison Time After Pleading Guilty To Death By Dangerous Driving

Jamaican singer Sevana was fined $300,000 in the Westmoreland Parish court today, after pleading guilty to a death by dangerous driving charge, escaping serious prison time.

She appeared before Justice Courtney Daye who ordered that she pay the fine or face two years in prison.

The Mango singer, 31, was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s license for two years.

The accident claimed the life of a 32-year-old woman in May of last year.

“Sevana is just glad that she will be able to get on with her life. The case was taking an emotional and mental toll on her,” attorney at law Everton Dewar, who represented the singer, said.

In Jamaica, the maximum penalty for causing death by dangerous driving is five years imprisonment for hard labor.

The singer, whose real name is Anna Blake, wept in court at one time during the proceedings as the allegations in the social inquiry report were read out in court. She denied the allegations.

Reports are that she was traveling along the Scott Cove main road in Whitehouse, Westmoreland, when the Honda City motor car she was driving collided with a Honda Fit going in the opposite direction.

Ordia Cordiel, who was a passenger travelling in the Honda Fit, sustained severe injuries and was admitted to the Black River Hospital. She died on May 30.

Sevana’s brother was also injured in the accident.

Hailing from Westmoreland, Sevana got her name after the parish’s capital, Savanna-la-Mar. In July 2020, she released her Be Somebody EP, which featured If Only You Knew, Mango and the title track Be Somebody.