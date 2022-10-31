Sevana Pleads Guilty To Death By Dangerous Driving

Jamaican singer Sevana pleaded guilty to a death by dangerous driving charge when the matter was called up before the Westmoreland Circuit Court this morning.

Sevana, who is on $400,000 bail, will be sentenced on November 17.

In Jamaica, the maximum penalty for causing death by dangerous driving is five years imprisonment at hard labor.

The 30-year-old singer, whose real name is Anna Blake, was charged following an accident last May. She was traveling along the Scott Cove main road in Whitehouse, Westmoreland, when the Honda City motor car she was driving collided with a Honda Fit going in the opposite direction.

Ordia Cordiel, who was a passenger travelling in the Honda Fit, sustained severe injuries and was admitted to the Black River Hospital. She died on May 30. The driver of the Honda Fit survived the incident and appeared in court today.

Sevana’s brother was also injured in the accident.

The police report stated that Sevana’s license was issued on May 17, one week before the accident. She was officially charged on June 1, 2021.

It had been previously reported that an October 31 trial date had been set for reggae singer Sevana to answer to a charge of death by dangerous driving. At a hearing earlier this year, Judge Steve Walters set the mention date in the Westmoreland Circuit Court and offered the singer $400,000 bail with no conditions.

Sevana, who was once a member of Protoje’s In.Digg.Nation, is known for the singles Mango, If You Only Knew and Man Down. She got a major career boost when the single ‘Mango’ was licensed for use in the soundtrack for the TV show Big Sky which airs on ABC.

She parted ways with Protoje’s management company and label In.Digg.Nation in May.