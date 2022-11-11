DancehallMag
MOBO Drops ‘Reggae’ Category For 2022 Awards; Shenseea, Spice, Skillibeng And More Nominated For New Category

Left to right: Spice, Shenseea, Koffee, Popcaan, Skillibeng, Sean Paul

The MOBO Awards (Music of Black Origin) have dropped the ‘Best Reggae Act’ category in favor of ‘Best Caribbean Music Act’ for its 25th anniversary in 2022.

Jamaican artists Spice, Koffee, ShenseeaSean PaulPopcaan, and Skillibeng are the nominees in the new category.

Skillibeng is also the only Jamaican nominated for ‘Best International Act’, among Beyonce, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Drake, Jack Harlow, Jazmine Sullivan, Kendrick Lamr, Summer Walker, and Tems. 

The nominations were announced today, November 11 and the presentation will be held at the OVO Arena in London on November 30.  The winner of the ‘Best Caribbean Music Act’ category will be determined by a MOBO Awards specialist committee.

Spice, Shenseea, Sean Paul and Koffee all released studio albums in 2022, while Popcaan and Skillibeng are working on new albums.

Five of the six 2022 nominees, except Spice, have a major label record deal.

Spice, Shenseea, Sean Paul, Popcaan, Skillibeng, and Lila Iké were nominated for ‘Best Reggae Act’ at the 2021 Awards

The ‘Best Reggae Act’ Award was first issued in 1996. 

This is the second nomination for Blessed singer Shenseea, who made history last year as the first woman to win the MOBO Award for Best Reggae Act.

Crocodile Teeth deejay Skillibeng is a four-time nominee, as he was also nominated for ‘Best Reggae Act’ and ‘Best International Act’, last year.

It’s the third nomination for both Queen of Dancehall Spice and Grammy Award winner Koffee, while Sean Paul won the award in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2012, and 2013.

Popcaan, who has now been nominated eight times, had won back-to-back, in 2015 and 2016.

Buju Banton emerged as the winner of Best Reggae Act in 2020.

Damian Marley won in 2017, before the awards went on hiatus in 2018 and 2019. 

MOBO founder Kanya King CBE shared her thoughts on the anniversary and their return to London.

“It’s a proud moment to see MOBO Awards return to London for our big 25-year milestone, which will see us celebrating our legacy, as well as paying it forward to the biggest stars of the scene,” she said.

“25 years ago, I put my house and sanity on the line to make the first MOBO Awards happen at the Connaught Rooms and what an incredible journey it has been.”

She continued: “MOBO continues to create a cultural and social footprint. It will continue to be an agent for positive change in arts, culture, music, and society as a whole. Via our MOBOLISE mentoring platform, we aim to truly create change, opportunities and equality in the workplace, to level the playing field at entry level all the way up to the boardroom, but there is still work to be done. Meanwhile, our 25th anniversary show will be the biggest celebration we have ever created. I want MOBO to continue being a beacon for the best talent this country has to offer. Here’s to the next 25 years!” 

Voting for the 2022 awards is now open. Check out the full list of nominees below.

BEST PRODUCER SUPPORTED BY COMPLEX UK 
INFLO
JAE5
LABRINTH
M1ONTHEBEAT
P2J 
TSB

BEST MALE ACT 
CENTRAL CEE
DAVE 
D-BLOCK EUROPE 
DIGGA D
KNUCKS 
TION WAYNE 

BEST FEMALE ACT 
LITTLE SIMZ 
MAHALIA 
MIRAA MAY 
MS BANKS 
PINKPANTHERESS
TIANA MAJOR9

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
AITCH – CLOSE TO HOME
KNUCKS – ALPHA PLACE
KOJEY RADICAL – REASON TO SMILE 
LITTLE SIMZ – SOMETIMES I MIGHT BE INTROVERT
M HUNCHO – CHASING EUPHORIA
MIRAA MAY – TALES OF A MIRACLE

SONG OF THE YEAR IN ASSOCIATION WITH LUCOZADE
AITCH FEAT. ASHANTI – ‘BABY’ 
CENTRAL CEE – ‘DOJA’ 
DAVE – ‘STARLIGHT’ 
DIGGA D & STILLBRICKIN – ‘PUMP 101’ 
DREYA MAC, FELIXTHE1ST & FINCH FETTI – ‘OWN BRAND (BADDIE)’ 
POTTER PAYPER FEAT. TIGGS DA AUTHOR – ‘GANGSTERITUS’

BEST NEWCOMER IN ASSOCIATION WITH ASOS 
AMARIA BB
BRU-C
CAT BURNS 
CLAVISH 
CRISTALE
FLO
JBEE
NEMZZZ
NIA ARCHIVES
SWITCHOTR

VIDEO OF THE YEAR 
CENTRAL CEE – ‘DOJA’ (DIRECTED BY COLE BENNETT)
HEADIE ONE, ABRA CADABRA & BANDOKAY – ‘CAN’T BE US’ (DIRECTED BY HEADIE ONE & DON PROD)
KNUCKS – ‘ALPHA HOUSE/HIDE & SEEK’ (DIRECTED BY EMILE EBRAHIM KELLY)
KOJEY RADICAL FEAT. KNUCKS – ‘PAYBACK’ (DIRECTED BY CHARLIE SARSFIELD & EJIRO DAFÉ)
LITTLE SIMZ FEAT. OBONGJAYAR – ‘POINT AND KILL’ (DIRECTED BY EBENEZA BLANCHE)
MAHALIA – ‘WHATEVER SIMON SAYS’ (DIRECTED BY MAHALIA)

BEST R&B/SOUL ACT 
ELLA MAI 
MAHALIA 
MIRAA MAY 
NAO 
SHAKKA 
TIANA MAJOR9

BEST GRIME ACT 
BLAY VISION 
D DOUBLE E 
FRISCO 
KAMAKAZE
MANGA SAINT HILARE 
NOVELIST 

BEST HIP-HOP ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH MIXTAPE MADNESS 
D-BLOCK EUROPE 
KNUCKS 
KOJEY RADICAL 
LITTLE SIMZ 
POTTER PAYPER 
YOUNGS TEFLON 

BEST DRILL ACT SUPPORTED BY TRENCH
CENTRAL CEE
DIGGA D 
HEADIE ONE 
IVORIAN DOLL 
K-TRAP
KWENGFACE 
M24
RUSS MILLIONS 
UNKNOWN T 
V9

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT 
BEYONCÉ 
BURNA BOY 
CHRIS BROWN 
DRAKE 
JACK HARLOW 
JAZMINE SULLIVAN 
KENDRICK LAMAR 
SKILLIBENG
SUMMER WALKER 
TEMS 

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM 
DAMSON IDRIS AS FRANKLIN SAINT – SNOWFALL 
DANIEL KALUUYA AS OTIS “OJ” HAYWOOD JR. – NOPE 
JASMINE JOBSON AS JAQ – TOP BOY 
KANE ROBINSON (KANO) AS SULLY – TOP BOY 
LASHANA LYNCH AS NOMI – NO TIME TO DIE
SAMUEL ADEWUNMI AS HERO – YOU DON’T KNOW ME 

BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY
BIG ZUU
CHUCKIE ONLINE
CHUNKZ 
HARRY PINERO 
KSI 
MO GILLIGAN 
MUNYA CHAWAWA 
NELLA ROSE
YUNG FILLY 
ZEZE MILLZ

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH MARSHALL
BIG JOANIE 
BOB VYLAN 
KID BOOKIE 
LOATHE 
NOVA TWINS 
SKUNK ANANSIE 

BEST ELECTRONIC/DANCE ACT SUPPORTED BY MIXMAG
ANZ
ELIZA ROSE 
FKA TWIGS 
JAX JONES
NIA ARCHIVES
SHERELLE

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC ACT SUPPORTED BY AFROZONS 
ADEKUNLE GOLD (NIGERIA)
ASAKE (NIGERIA)
BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
FIREBOY DML (NIGERIA)
KABZA DE SMALL (SOUTH AFRICA)
OMAH LAY (NIGERIA)
OXLADE (NIGERIA)
PHEELZ (NIGERIA)
REMA (NIGERIA)
TEMS (NIGERIA)

BEST GOSPEL ACT SUPPORTED BY PREMIER GOSPEL 
ASHA ELIA 
CALLEDOUT MUSIC 
RACHEL KERR
REBLAH 
SARAH TEIBO 
STILL SHADEY

BEST JAZZ ACT SUPPORTED BY JAZZ FM
BLUE LAB BEATS 
DOOMCANNON
EGO ELLA MAY 
EZRA COLLECTIVE 
JAS KAYSER 
KOKOROKO

 