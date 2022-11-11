MOBO Drops ‘Reggae’ Category For 2022 Awards; Shenseea, Spice, Skillibeng And More Nominated For New Category

The MOBO Awards (Music of Black Origin) have dropped the ‘Best Reggae Act’ category in favor of ‘Best Caribbean Music Act’ for its 25th anniversary in 2022.

Jamaican artists Spice, Koffee, Shenseea, Sean Paul, Popcaan, and Skillibeng are the nominees in the new category.

Skillibeng is also the only Jamaican nominated for ‘Best International Act’, among Beyonce, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Drake, Jack Harlow, Jazmine Sullivan, Kendrick Lamr, Summer Walker, and Tems.

The nominations were announced today, November 11 and the presentation will be held at the OVO Arena in London on November 30. The winner of the ‘Best Caribbean Music Act’ category will be determined by a MOBO Awards specialist committee.

Spice, Shenseea, Sean Paul and Koffee all released studio albums in 2022, while Popcaan and Skillibeng are working on new albums.

Five of the six 2022 nominees, except Spice, have a major label record deal.

Spice, Shenseea, Sean Paul, Popcaan, Skillibeng, and Lila Iké were nominated for ‘Best Reggae Act’ at the 2021 Awards.

The ‘Best Reggae Act’ Award was first issued in 1996.

This is the second nomination for Blessed singer Shenseea, who made history last year as the first woman to win the MOBO Award for Best Reggae Act.

Crocodile Teeth deejay Skillibeng is a four-time nominee, as he was also nominated for ‘Best Reggae Act’ and ‘Best International Act’, last year.

It’s the third nomination for both Queen of Dancehall Spice and Grammy Award winner Koffee, while Sean Paul won the award in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2012, and 2013.

Popcaan, who has now been nominated eight times, had won back-to-back, in 2015 and 2016.

Buju Banton emerged as the winner of Best Reggae Act in 2020.

Damian Marley won in 2017, before the awards went on hiatus in 2018 and 2019.

MOBO founder Kanya King CBE shared her thoughts on the anniversary and their return to London.

“It’s a proud moment to see MOBO Awards return to London for our big 25-year milestone, which will see us celebrating our legacy, as well as paying it forward to the biggest stars of the scene,” she said.

“25 years ago, I put my house and sanity on the line to make the first MOBO Awards happen at the Connaught Rooms and what an incredible journey it has been.”

She continued: “MOBO continues to create a cultural and social footprint. It will continue to be an agent for positive change in arts, culture, music, and society as a whole. Via our MOBOLISE mentoring platform, we aim to truly create change, opportunities and equality in the workplace, to level the playing field at entry level all the way up to the boardroom, but there is still work to be done. Meanwhile, our 25th anniversary show will be the biggest celebration we have ever created. I want MOBO to continue being a beacon for the best talent this country has to offer. Here’s to the next 25 years!”

Voting for the 2022 awards is now open. Check out the full list of nominees below.

BEST PRODUCER SUPPORTED BY COMPLEX UK

INFLO

JAE5

LABRINTH

M1ONTHEBEAT

P2J

TSB

BEST MALE ACT

CENTRAL CEE

DAVE

D-BLOCK EUROPE

DIGGA D

KNUCKS

TION WAYNE

BEST FEMALE ACT

LITTLE SIMZ

MAHALIA

MIRAA MAY

MS BANKS

PINKPANTHERESS

TIANA MAJOR9

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

AITCH – CLOSE TO HOME

KNUCKS – ALPHA PLACE

KOJEY RADICAL – REASON TO SMILE

LITTLE SIMZ – SOMETIMES I MIGHT BE INTROVERT

M HUNCHO – CHASING EUPHORIA

MIRAA MAY – TALES OF A MIRACLE

SONG OF THE YEAR IN ASSOCIATION WITH LUCOZADE

AITCH FEAT. ASHANTI – ‘BABY’

CENTRAL CEE – ‘DOJA’

DAVE – ‘STARLIGHT’

DIGGA D & STILLBRICKIN – ‘PUMP 101’

DREYA MAC, FELIXTHE1ST & FINCH FETTI – ‘OWN BRAND (BADDIE)’

POTTER PAYPER FEAT. TIGGS DA AUTHOR – ‘GANGSTERITUS’

BEST NEWCOMER IN ASSOCIATION WITH ASOS

AMARIA BB

BRU-C

CAT BURNS

CLAVISH

CRISTALE

FLO

JBEE

NEMZZZ

NIA ARCHIVES

SWITCHOTR

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

CENTRAL CEE – ‘DOJA’ (DIRECTED BY COLE BENNETT)

HEADIE ONE, ABRA CADABRA & BANDOKAY – ‘CAN’T BE US’ (DIRECTED BY HEADIE ONE & DON PROD)

KNUCKS – ‘ALPHA HOUSE/HIDE & SEEK’ (DIRECTED BY EMILE EBRAHIM KELLY)

KOJEY RADICAL FEAT. KNUCKS – ‘PAYBACK’ (DIRECTED BY CHARLIE SARSFIELD & EJIRO DAFÉ)

LITTLE SIMZ FEAT. OBONGJAYAR – ‘POINT AND KILL’ (DIRECTED BY EBENEZA BLANCHE)

MAHALIA – ‘WHATEVER SIMON SAYS’ (DIRECTED BY MAHALIA)

BEST R&B/SOUL ACT

ELLA MAI

MAHALIA

MIRAA MAY

NAO

SHAKKA

TIANA MAJOR9

BEST GRIME ACT

BLAY VISION

D DOUBLE E

FRISCO

KAMAKAZE

MANGA SAINT HILARE

NOVELIST

BEST HIP-HOP ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH MIXTAPE MADNESS

D-BLOCK EUROPE

KNUCKS

KOJEY RADICAL

LITTLE SIMZ

POTTER PAYPER

YOUNGS TEFLON

BEST DRILL ACT SUPPORTED BY TRENCH

CENTRAL CEE

DIGGA D

HEADIE ONE

IVORIAN DOLL

K-TRAP

KWENGFACE

M24

RUSS MILLIONS

UNKNOWN T

V9

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

BEYONCÉ

BURNA BOY

CHRIS BROWN

DRAKE

JACK HARLOW

JAZMINE SULLIVAN

KENDRICK LAMAR

SKILLIBENG

SUMMER WALKER

TEMS

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM

DAMSON IDRIS AS FRANKLIN SAINT – SNOWFALL

DANIEL KALUUYA AS OTIS “OJ” HAYWOOD JR. – NOPE

JASMINE JOBSON AS JAQ – TOP BOY

KANE ROBINSON (KANO) AS SULLY – TOP BOY

LASHANA LYNCH AS NOMI – NO TIME TO DIE

SAMUEL ADEWUNMI AS HERO – YOU DON’T KNOW ME

BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY

BIG ZUU

CHUCKIE ONLINE

CHUNKZ

HARRY PINERO

KSI

MO GILLIGAN

MUNYA CHAWAWA

NELLA ROSE

YUNG FILLY

ZEZE MILLZ

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH MARSHALL

BIG JOANIE

BOB VYLAN

KID BOOKIE

LOATHE

NOVA TWINS

SKUNK ANANSIE

BEST ELECTRONIC/DANCE ACT SUPPORTED BY MIXMAG

ANZ

ELIZA ROSE

FKA TWIGS

JAX JONES

NIA ARCHIVES

SHERELLE

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC ACT SUPPORTED BY AFROZONS

ADEKUNLE GOLD (NIGERIA)

ASAKE (NIGERIA)

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

FIREBOY DML (NIGERIA)

KABZA DE SMALL (SOUTH AFRICA)

OMAH LAY (NIGERIA)

OXLADE (NIGERIA)

PHEELZ (NIGERIA)

REMA (NIGERIA)

TEMS (NIGERIA)

BEST GOSPEL ACT SUPPORTED BY PREMIER GOSPEL

ASHA ELIA

CALLEDOUT MUSIC

RACHEL KERR

REBLAH

SARAH TEIBO

STILL SHADEY

BEST JAZZ ACT SUPPORTED BY JAZZ FM

BLUE LAB BEATS

DOOMCANNON

EGO ELLA MAY

EZRA COLLECTIVE

JAS KAYSER

KOKOROKO