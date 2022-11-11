MOBO Drops ‘Reggae’ Category For 2022 Awards; Shenseea, Spice, Skillibeng And More Nominated For New Category
The MOBO Awards (Music of Black Origin) have dropped the ‘Best Reggae Act’ category in favor of ‘Best Caribbean Music Act’ for its 25th anniversary in 2022.
Jamaican artists Spice, Koffee, Shenseea, Sean Paul, Popcaan, and Skillibeng are the nominees in the new category.
Skillibeng is also the only Jamaican nominated for ‘Best International Act’, among Beyonce, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Drake, Jack Harlow, Jazmine Sullivan, Kendrick Lamr, Summer Walker, and Tems.
The nominations were announced today, November 11 and the presentation will be held at the OVO Arena in London on November 30. The winner of the ‘Best Caribbean Music Act’ category will be determined by a MOBO Awards specialist committee.
Spice, Shenseea, Sean Paul and Koffee all released studio albums in 2022, while Popcaan and Skillibeng are working on new albums.
Five of the six 2022 nominees, except Spice, have a major label record deal.
Spice, Shenseea, Sean Paul, Popcaan, Skillibeng, and Lila Iké were nominated for ‘Best Reggae Act’ at the 2021 Awards.
The ‘Best Reggae Act’ Award was first issued in 1996.
PULL UP ⏮ Turn up your soundsystem🔊
The 2022 #MOBOAwards in Association with @LucozadeEnergy Best Caribbean Music Act nominees are… @originalkoffee @popcaanmusic @duttypaul @shenyeng @skillibeng @spiceofficial #MOBO25 https://t.co/lJfcgZ6qBA pic.twitter.com/oE7twFZlqF
— MOBO (@MOBOAwards) November 11, 2022
This is the second nomination for Blessed singer Shenseea, who made history last year as the first woman to win the MOBO Award for Best Reggae Act.
Crocodile Teeth deejay Skillibeng is a four-time nominee, as he was also nominated for ‘Best Reggae Act’ and ‘Best International Act’, last year.
It’s the third nomination for both Queen of Dancehall Spice and Grammy Award winner Koffee, while Sean Paul won the award in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2012, and 2013.
Popcaan, who has now been nominated eight times, had won back-to-back, in 2015 and 2016.
Buju Banton emerged as the winner of Best Reggae Act in 2020.
Damian Marley won in 2017, before the awards went on hiatus in 2018 and 2019.
MOBO founder Kanya King CBE shared her thoughts on the anniversary and their return to London.
“It’s a proud moment to see MOBO Awards return to London for our big 25-year milestone, which will see us celebrating our legacy, as well as paying it forward to the biggest stars of the scene,” she said.
“25 years ago, I put my house and sanity on the line to make the first MOBO Awards happen at the Connaught Rooms and what an incredible journey it has been.”
She continued: “MOBO continues to create a cultural and social footprint. It will continue to be an agent for positive change in arts, culture, music, and society as a whole. Via our MOBOLISE mentoring platform, we aim to truly create change, opportunities and equality in the workplace, to level the playing field at entry level all the way up to the boardroom, but there is still work to be done. Meanwhile, our 25th anniversary show will be the biggest celebration we have ever created. I want MOBO to continue being a beacon for the best talent this country has to offer. Here’s to the next 25 years!”
Voting for the 2022 awards is now open. Check out the full list of nominees below.
BEST PRODUCER SUPPORTED BY COMPLEX UK
INFLO
JAE5
LABRINTH
M1ONTHEBEAT
P2J
TSB
BEST MALE ACT
CENTRAL CEE
DAVE
D-BLOCK EUROPE
DIGGA D
KNUCKS
TION WAYNE
BEST FEMALE ACT
LITTLE SIMZ
MAHALIA
MIRAA MAY
MS BANKS
PINKPANTHERESS
TIANA MAJOR9
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
AITCH – CLOSE TO HOME
KNUCKS – ALPHA PLACE
KOJEY RADICAL – REASON TO SMILE
LITTLE SIMZ – SOMETIMES I MIGHT BE INTROVERT
M HUNCHO – CHASING EUPHORIA
MIRAA MAY – TALES OF A MIRACLE
SONG OF THE YEAR IN ASSOCIATION WITH LUCOZADE
AITCH FEAT. ASHANTI – ‘BABY’
CENTRAL CEE – ‘DOJA’
DAVE – ‘STARLIGHT’
DIGGA D & STILLBRICKIN – ‘PUMP 101’
DREYA MAC, FELIXTHE1ST & FINCH FETTI – ‘OWN BRAND (BADDIE)’
POTTER PAYPER FEAT. TIGGS DA AUTHOR – ‘GANGSTERITUS’
BEST NEWCOMER IN ASSOCIATION WITH ASOS
AMARIA BB
BRU-C
CAT BURNS
CLAVISH
CRISTALE
FLO
JBEE
NEMZZZ
NIA ARCHIVES
SWITCHOTR
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
CENTRAL CEE – ‘DOJA’ (DIRECTED BY COLE BENNETT)
HEADIE ONE, ABRA CADABRA & BANDOKAY – ‘CAN’T BE US’ (DIRECTED BY HEADIE ONE & DON PROD)
KNUCKS – ‘ALPHA HOUSE/HIDE & SEEK’ (DIRECTED BY EMILE EBRAHIM KELLY)
KOJEY RADICAL FEAT. KNUCKS – ‘PAYBACK’ (DIRECTED BY CHARLIE SARSFIELD & EJIRO DAFÉ)
LITTLE SIMZ FEAT. OBONGJAYAR – ‘POINT AND KILL’ (DIRECTED BY EBENEZA BLANCHE)
MAHALIA – ‘WHATEVER SIMON SAYS’ (DIRECTED BY MAHALIA)
BEST R&B/SOUL ACT
ELLA MAI
MAHALIA
MIRAA MAY
NAO
SHAKKA
TIANA MAJOR9
BEST GRIME ACT
BLAY VISION
D DOUBLE E
FRISCO
KAMAKAZE
MANGA SAINT HILARE
NOVELIST
BEST HIP-HOP ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH MIXTAPE MADNESS
D-BLOCK EUROPE
KNUCKS
KOJEY RADICAL
LITTLE SIMZ
POTTER PAYPER
YOUNGS TEFLON
BEST DRILL ACT SUPPORTED BY TRENCH
CENTRAL CEE
DIGGA D
HEADIE ONE
IVORIAN DOLL
K-TRAP
KWENGFACE
M24
RUSS MILLIONS
UNKNOWN T
V9
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
BEYONCÉ
BURNA BOY
CHRIS BROWN
DRAKE
JACK HARLOW
JAZMINE SULLIVAN
KENDRICK LAMAR
SKILLIBENG
SUMMER WALKER
TEMS
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM
DAMSON IDRIS AS FRANKLIN SAINT – SNOWFALL
DANIEL KALUUYA AS OTIS “OJ” HAYWOOD JR. – NOPE
JASMINE JOBSON AS JAQ – TOP BOY
KANE ROBINSON (KANO) AS SULLY – TOP BOY
LASHANA LYNCH AS NOMI – NO TIME TO DIE
SAMUEL ADEWUNMI AS HERO – YOU DON’T KNOW ME
BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY
BIG ZUU
CHUCKIE ONLINE
CHUNKZ
HARRY PINERO
KSI
MO GILLIGAN
MUNYA CHAWAWA
NELLA ROSE
YUNG FILLY
ZEZE MILLZ
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH MARSHALL
BIG JOANIE
BOB VYLAN
KID BOOKIE
LOATHE
NOVA TWINS
SKUNK ANANSIE
BEST ELECTRONIC/DANCE ACT SUPPORTED BY MIXMAG
ANZ
ELIZA ROSE
FKA TWIGS
JAX JONES
NIA ARCHIVES
SHERELLE
BEST AFRICAN MUSIC ACT SUPPORTED BY AFROZONS
ADEKUNLE GOLD (NIGERIA)
ASAKE (NIGERIA)
BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
FIREBOY DML (NIGERIA)
KABZA DE SMALL (SOUTH AFRICA)
OMAH LAY (NIGERIA)
OXLADE (NIGERIA)
PHEELZ (NIGERIA)
REMA (NIGERIA)
TEMS (NIGERIA)
BEST GOSPEL ACT SUPPORTED BY PREMIER GOSPEL
ASHA ELIA
CALLEDOUT MUSIC
RACHEL KERR
REBLAH
SARAH TEIBO
STILL SHADEY
BEST JAZZ ACT SUPPORTED BY JAZZ FM
BLUE LAB BEATS
DOOMCANNON
EGO ELLA MAY
EZRA COLLECTIVE
JAS KAYSER
KOKOROKO