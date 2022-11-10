Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty’ Dancers Put On Immaculate Display To J Capri Song: Watch

A slew of Savage X Fenty dancers put on an immaculate display to Pull Up To Mi Bumper, a 2013 song by the late Dancehall artist J Capri and Konshens.

The dancers, clad in purple, performed during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 on Prime Video.

“I bawl enu 🥹 JCapri – Pull up to mi Bumpa for Rihanna’s Fenty Savage Show,” wrote on fan who shared a clip on Twitter.

I bawl enu 🥹 JCapri – Pull up to mi Bumpa for Rihanna’s Fenty Savage Show. They even used her favorite color 💜💜💜 December 4th makes 7 years since she passed but seeing this mek mi bawl, happy tears. My friend was THAT girl ✨✨✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/6oecKrc7GM — Asabi (@asabisings) November 10, 2022

“They even used her favorite color 💜💜💜 December 4th makes 7 years since she passed but seeing this mek mi bawl, happy tears. My friend was THAT girl ✨✨✨✨✨✨” she added.

Produced by Rvssian, the song’s official music video has over 29 million views on YouTube.

Other fans have been reacting to the moment, primarily expressing how proud they are of J Capri—while some gave props to the dancers who didn’t miss a beat.

“This choreography is IMMACULATE!!!” Said @LadoniaDenae.

“Bless up to my queen J capri rest easy and big up big bro @konshens” @BillionaireKmar said.

“Boy I tell you. This song still make me want to back it up” @avo_krissi said.

@buggzyy further said: “The love I have for J Capri . Sigh I miss her so much !. Her talent was unmatched and for that the legacy lives on . Sleep well J 💜💜💜💜 🕊️.”

Meanwhile, @sasikitty lamented: “My favourite!!!! I love JCapri so much. Beyond happy Rhianna used her song plus her favourite colour. This made my day. Sad and bawl when she died.”

From time to time, RiRi shows love for Jamaican culture, previously using songs/lyrics from Popcaan to promote a new drop from Savage X Fenty line, and from Sizzla, to mark the five years her record-breaking ANTI album had spent on the Billboard 200.

In September 2020, Shenseea revealed that she was a Savage X Fenty ambassador in September 2020, joining other celebrities and influencers such as Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter, American singers Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, JoJo and Dreezy on Rihanna’s lingerie line-up at the time.

Born Jordan Phillips, J Capri died a week after she had been involved in a car crash on November 23, 2015.

Capri died in hospital on December 4 of that year, plunging the Dancehall community into sadness.

The young artist’s death is often cited as the turning point for Lady Saw, who announced that she would be canceling all her shows and would be making her exit from the dancehall music scene.