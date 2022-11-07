Shenseea Spotted With Chris Brown At Diddy’s Birthday Bash

Shenseea was spotted with American singer Chris Brown at Diddy’s 53rd birthday bash in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The two were caught on camera engaged in a conversation that has fans guessing about what they could possibly be discussing.

What y’all think Shenseea and Chris Brown talking about? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rxYCaggrvk — The Tropixs (@Tropixsofficial) November 5, 2022

“They talking about their soon video DIANA ft fireboy” guessed @chrisyens on Twitter.

Diana appeared on Fireboy DML’s newly released third studio album, Play Boy, which was released on August 5. The song spent two weeks on the Billboard US Afrobeats Song chart, where it peaked at No. 17.

Other fans are hoping the two have another song in the works.

“👀 I hope it’s a song lord, idek how it would sound but I’d listen lmaooo,” said @gvdthepoet.

“Breezy imma need to back up a bit love 😅 A collab would be lit thooo” @_Kjadeee added.

“they’re definitely gonna make a song together i can feel itttt” @brianalesjay said.

“Look like a collab that was supposed to happen and she ain’t get the call 😂” @_Shorty2Nice joked.

The Be Good singer was decked out in white from head to toe with some knotless braids to top off the look.

There’s no denying that the 26-year-old Jamaican star is a fan of Breezy as she was not only at his episode of ‘The Crew League’ Game this January, but did a freestyle on his ‘Loyal’ riddim back in 2020.

Diddy’s star-studded guests also included Jay Z, Machine Gun Kelly, Mary J Blige, Travis Scott, Yung Miami, Teyana Taylor, and Swizz Beatz.

After all the festivities, Shenseea spent some downtime at home on Sunday attempting to make baked chicken. According to her, she had never been a pro at it. But the end product was good enough for her.

“Thank u guys omgggg it’s so Fxcking good!!!!!!!!! Tender and fully Cooked! 🥹 ok i can bake chicken now”

The singer’s latest projects include the release of the music video for Obsessed with Calvin Harris featuring Charlie Puth which dropped in late September.

Last month, she was nominated for the Best Push Act at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).