Major Myjah, Son Of Bounty Killer, Launches GoFundMe For Mother’s Medical Treatment

Major Myjah, Bounty Killer

Major Myjah, son of Dancehall deejay Bounty Killer, has launched a GoFundMe to raise US$75,000-US$100,000 to spearhead costs for his mother’s medical treatment after she was rendered paralyzed from a car crash.

Myjah, who is also a songwriter and artist, shared a photo of his mom CJae, as she is affectionately known, with severe bruising and swelling across the left side of her face as she lies in a hospital bed.

“Recently, I woke up to some of the worst news I could possibly receive. My mom had been involved in a devastating car accident that left both her legs broken in multiple places, hips shattered, and spine fractured—leaving her unable to walk,” he explained in an Instagram post.

As of Monday night (November 7, 2022) US$13,015 was raised.

“Some of you may know my mom, but if you don’t, she’s one of the most loving, caring, and supportive people I’ve come across in this lifetime. Her strength, resilience, and ability to overcome has always inspired me, as well as, her constant efforts to bring people together and uplift those around her.”

“Words cannot describe her pain or the shock that my family is in. I ask my friends, supporters, and anyone who may be reading this to help in any way you can.”

He continued: “The link to the gofundme is in my bio. Please share with as many people as possible and donate if you can. All assistance helps us get across the finish line and is genuinely appreciated! Please keep my mom’s recovery in your thoughts and prayers. 🙏🏽”

Members of the music fraternity shared kind sentiments in the comments section.

Gramps Morgan said, “MY GOD NEPHEW IM SO SO SORRY WE PRAY FOR HEALING”

Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor added, “Sending prayers , love & blessings to you and the family bro! ❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”

Bounty Killer, who has not commented on the situation publicly, had brought Myjah during his set at Reggae Sumfest in 2016.

Some of the industry heavyweights with whom Myjah has collaborated include Afrojack, Asher Roth, No ID, James Fauntleroy, Supa Dups, Mozella, and Sir Nolan.

His songs include Crushin’ with Drumma Boy, Cry, Trouble, and Heartless.