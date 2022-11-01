Skeng To Tap Shenseea For ‘It’s True’ Off Debut EP ‘Beast Of The Era’

Dancehall artist Skeng will drop his debut EP Beast Of The Era this Friday (November 4), with a surprise collaboration with Jamaican singer Shenseea on a track titled It’s True.

The new 6-track project was executively produced by Skeng under his newly formed label, RG Music (Ratty Gang Music), together with Geejam Recordings.

Beast Of The Era is not just a title for the highly anticipated EP, but rather, a statement from the genre’s hot new lyricist. When asked, why he was releasing the EP now, Skeng replied, “Dancehall needs it.”

The project sees the 21-year-old artist deliberately working alongside a new era of Dancehall producers and some established giants. “Working with the man dem (at) my age is important for the sound and vibe I want,” Skeng noted in a press release to DancehallMag.

“We a go grow and set tings differently in Dancehall,” he added.

Rich Immigrants CEO Rvssian produced two tracks on the EP, Thug Life and It’s True featuring Shenseea. The latter finds the Blessed singer carrying a catchy-sounding hook in the backdrop of Skeng’s unique, gritty textured vocals.

Skeng’s longtime colleague, Di Truth Records, who has been instrumental in producing most of the deejay’s songs to date, is credited on the lead track, Demons Awake; a dark yet captivating composition.

Other singles Highway and New Era reflects the works of another longtime collaborator, John Coop, who uses his music-producing forte on the singles to highlight the challenges and triumph in Trap Dancehall through the eyes of the Ratty Gang deejay.

Rounding up the collection is, Eeddiattt featuring Jigsta, where the two artists share a lyrical exchange on a witty ode to contemporary Dancehall and Jamaican culture. The single, which was built around an old school Reggae guitar chop, was produced by Droptop Records and co-produced by producers, Emelio Lynch and Kevon Shaw.

Droptop Records and Emelio Lynch were also the masterminds behind Skeng’s biggest hit to date Likkle Miss, along with producer Bas Beats.

The Gvnman Shift deejay noted the influence that his predecessors have had on his career. “Respect to the fadda dem in the business same way cause dem set it and win already, that’s how we know seh we can win too,” he said.

Skeng’s Beast Of The Era tracklist.