Skeng, Tommy Lee Sparta Return With ‘Protocol Pt. 2’: Watch

Skeng and Tommy Lee Sparta have teamed up again to serve more badness in part 2 of Protocol. The new single, produced by Dre Swade Production and Boss Lady Muzik debuted on Saturday, October 15 with visuals courtesy of Yaad Bohz/Punz Entertainment.

Though an advisory notice in the prelude states “all prop weapons depicted in the music video is purely for entertainment purpose only”, it’s evident the two Dancehall deejays are not at all concerned about getting airplay on the radio for their new track.

Protocol Pt. 2 largely goes against the BCJ’s renewed ban on music that promotes the use of “illicit drugs” and “illegal guns” on the radio.

The video’s intro follows Skeng to the tattoo shop where he inks the ‘SPARTA’ moniker onto his shoulder, before he hails his “Ratty Gang” posse who fire off a couple of rounds of bullets in the air.

“Di rifle tall so mi cut it short, dem yah magazine nuh regular,” Tommy Lee says in his verses. “Love ey badness any weh we go.”

Skeng reminds his rivals too that he’s “darker than the rest, the craziest,” and, “Spain Town badness fine wid di devil.”

The Queen of Rap, who hailed Skeng and Tommy Lee’s original release of Protocol as the “baddest” song to be released in years, commended Skeng on his verses.

“LEVEL LEVEL LEVEL LEVEL🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 intro to dat verse wicked. Pop a 💊 transform fully insane 😜♥️,” she commented on Instagram and similarly on YouTube.

It appears the new Tommy Lee-assisted track will appear on Skeng’s upcoming EP, Beast Of The Era as mentioned in his latest IG post promoting Protocol Pt. 2.

Press play on the new single above.