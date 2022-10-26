Shenseea: ‘Everyone Who Said I Looked Better When I Was Thick Are Liars’

Shenseea is loving her thinner look these days and seems determined to keep things that way despite some fans who say ‘thicker was better’.

The Jamaican singer shared a throwback photo of her “thicker” self on Instagram recently to remind fans of her weight journey and address those that said she looked better.

In the photo, which was originally posted on social media in 2019, Shenseea wore a mint-colored bodycon dress that showed off her curvy physique, which was a few pounds heavier.

“To everyone who said I looked better when I was thick, FOH [f–k outta here] 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 liars!” she wrote on the post.

While the majority thought she looked great either way, some still maintained their opinions that thicker was better.

“You definitely looked better 😍,” and “I prefer this weight ❤️❤️❤️” were some comments in reference to the throwback photo.

Some agreed with the Blessed singer that she looks better now; in a slimmer form.

“Facts cause I legit looked at this like damn she let herself go 😂,” one follower joked, while another added, “Nah to thick.”

It would appear Shenseea began transforming her body in the subsequent months of her “thick” throwback photo. The singer started looking more like a “Dolly” by the turn of 2022 as seen in her music videos and photos shared on social media.

She recently flaunted her sculpted physique on the ‘Gram with photos of her recent river trip in Jamaica this week.

“Good body gyal🔥🔥🔥,” and “baeee you look NICEEE ♥️” said some fans.

While one smitten female pondered, “Lord if u want shen to turn us all lesbian please just say that 😩🤤🤤😍😍”.

The singer’s latest projects include the release of the music video for Obsessed with Calvin Harris featuring Charlie Puth which dropped in late September.

This month, she was nominated for the Best Push Act at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).