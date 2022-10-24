Lil Hanky Panky Gets ‘Active’ With New Club Banger

Known for the striking butterfly tattoos on her buttocks and her raunchy dancehall moves, German-born dancehall fusion artist Lil Hanky Panky is making bold moves with her latest single, ‘Active’, which is one of the songs released on the Green Dot ‘riddim’, produced by Chase Millz Records.

“The feedback has been incredible on social media so far, I am getting a lot of excitement, they can’t wait to truly hear the song, there are a lot of fire emojis online on my Instagram and on other social media sites,” Lil Hanky Panky said.

The single will be released on October 28th via the Onerpm distribution network. The dancer/singjay currently resides in Jamaica where she has lived for the past four years. She has been honing her craft and gaining recognition for her risque dancehall moves in music videos in songs like Special, Sativa, and Wasted.

“I fuse hip hop, Afrobeats, dancehall, trap, pop…and still make it my own, I have really been focusing on my craft and my songs are gaining more and more traction on the radio and in the dances,” Lil Hanky Panky explained.

She has been working with dancehall A-listers like Bounty Killer, Sizzla and Chi Ching Ching, a move that has made her moniker much more marketable and bankable in the dancehall arena.

She released an EP dubbed ‘Metamorphic’ which was released earlier this year which featured songs such as Wasted, Brand Me A Rebel, the spunky Sativa, and Closer the Better featuring Sizzla. She is gearing up a barrage of new solo releases in the dancehall fusion vein of the club banger, ‘Active’ to whet the appetite of her growing legion of fans.

“We are going to turn things up as we head into December,” she said.

Lil Hanky Panky is managed by Marlon Hutchinson of After 13 Music.