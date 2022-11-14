Lil Hanky Panky Drops Visuals For ‘Active’

Lil Hanky Panky has released visuals for her newest single, Active.

She continues to build her foundation through her storytelling of real-life situations and perspective.

“I had a lot of fun shooting this video, I sometimes fantasize about what it is to be a naughty girl, and this video, I got to role play as a real boss bitch, with guns, sexy expensive cars and lots of cash. Big respect to my team, After 13 and Bloozick Filmworks for the awesome job they did with the visuals,” she told DancehallMag.

Active, done on the Green Dot ‘riddim’ for producer Claude Mills’ Chase Millz Records, has been doing well in the streets. The song was added to several mixtapes and has enjoyed rotation on local radio stations along with artists such as Chronic Law, Wasp, Kiprich, and Lanae.

After four years in Jamaica, Lil Hanky Panky is pleased with her progress.

“My journey has been very interesting. The tables turned several times. I only got back to recording music in 2020 in Jamaica when I met my current manager Marlon Hutchinson. He was the one to give me that confidence kick to get back into it after COVID started,” she said. “I’ve been always playing and writing music but focusing on the dancing more. I achieved a lot in a short period of time and I am very proud but also extremely grateful for the people who made that possible.”

Compared to other major German cities like Munich and Cologne, the dancehall/reggae scene is not that big in Hanover, where Lil Hanky Panky is from. But growing up there, she developed a love for diverse sounds — from alternative rock to pop and Jamaican culture.

“I listened to Bob Marley a lot as a child. My father had a lot of CDs. Later on, I discovered Sizzla and Beenie Man and Bounty Killer. And then, in my teens Sean Paul. Later on when Shenseea and Spice became popular, their music was playing in the clubs in Germany a lot. And, of course, Vybz Kartel,” she disclosed.

Lil Hanky Panky has done a clutch of songs with some of the artists she listened to back in Germany including Sizzla with whom she did Closer The Better, and Chi Ching Ching with whom she collaborated on Special.

Her solo effort, Sativa, was also well-received.