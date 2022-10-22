Bounty Killer, Cham, Tommy Lee Sparta And More Shaken By Murder Of Aneka ‘Slickianna’ Townsend

The death of popular social media influencer Aneka ‘Slickianna’ Townsend has shaken the Dancehall community, prompting artists such as Bounty Killer, Tommy Lee Sparta, and Cham to express their heartfelt condolences and rage on social media on Saturday, October 22, a day after her body was discovered at sea.

Bounty Killer was among those who shared the message, “Stop Violence Against Women” on a photo of the now-deceased 35-year-old. In the caption, the deejay expressed how upset he was to hear of Townsend’s death and mentioned that she was a good friend to him and many of his music colleagues.

“Jah know star a big super f-ckery gwaan Aneka was all of us good likkle friend mi vex bad di girl nuh deserve that at all but god never sleeps things soon come to light my condolences to her family and friends🕊💔💐🙏🏾🕊,” he wrote.

Cham was one of the first to comment on the post to also express his distress; “Jah Jah 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” he remarked.

Tommy Lee Sparta, who seemed infuriated, shared the same photo Bounty did and wrote in the caption, “Karma don’t miss a soul. Be careful how you do genuine people. 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡.”

Others such as Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’ also took to her Instagram page to express her disbelief of Townsend’s passing. She mentioned the socialite had just visited her restaurant Dining With Curvy earlier this week.

“3 days ago! I just saw you 3 days ago when you came by the restaurant with your mom for her birthday,” she wrote. “We were laughing cause I wanted you to try something other than the stuffed lobster which was your favorite. To know that the last pic you posted was at the restaurant and you’ll never dine with us again hurts my heart! Rest In Peace🕊 I still can’t believe 💔.”

Townsend, a businesswoman from the Waterloo area in St. Andrew was discovered off the coast of Reading, St. James on Friday, October 21. Reports are that about 9:30 a. m., persons went to the beach and spotted the body floating in the water and subsequently summoned the police.

The marine police arrived shortly after and retrieved the woman’s body from the sea. A towel covered in what appeared to have been blood and a wig, were among the items removed from the scene. The body of Townsend, (also known as “Kayan”) was positively identified by her mother on Saturday.

The police have named Rushane ‘Chizzie’ Patterson, as a person of interest in the death of the influencer, according to the Jamaica Gleaner.

In a statement released by the police via Twitter on Saturday afternoon, Patterson, who is from the Prospect district in Hanover, had until 5 p.m. today to report to the Freeport Police Station in Montego Bay, St James. “Investigators believe Patterson can assist them in advancing the probe into Townsend’s death,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the police said a motor vehicle has been seized during a series of operations conducted in a neighboring parish but gave no further details.