Bounty Killer Recalls Working On Music Video With Donna-Lee Donaldson Who’s Missing, Presumed Dead

Bounty Killer was recently reminded that he worked with missing and presumed dead social media personality Donna-Lee Donaldson on a music video shoot last year.

The Magnet deejay, whose main Instagram account is currently deactivated over a violation, took to his backup account on Monday (August 8) to share a clip taken with Donaldson on the set of Nice Up, a collaboration he did with singer Tia, back in April 2021.

The 24-year-old media personality, who also worked as a creative director, is seen in wardrobe from the music video happily posing with the Warlord.

“R.I.P Donnalee someone had sent me this last week,” Bounty wrote in the caption.

“I didn’t even realize that I had worked with this pure soul young lady on NICE IT UP video shoot with @officialtiaig such joyful girl my condolences to her family and friends 🕊 💐 🕊,” he continued.

Donna-Lee appears throughout the music video, including a skit with Tia in the intro and in other scenes vibing with Bounty Killer.

Fellow Dancehall acts such as Cham, and Red Rat reacted to the photo with praying hands and dove emojis.

Fans commented, “Nice pic RIP, such a tragedy 😢🙏🏼,” and “Wow small small world enuh 🙏🏻 🕊.”

Bounty Killer highlighted Donaldson’s case in his recent collaboration with Cham, titled BLOOD CLXXT, which was released on August 5 and produced by Dave Kelly of Madhouse Records.

Donaldson’s disappearance drew nationwide attention in mid-July and eventually led to her boyfriend, Constable Noel Maitland, also known as the producer Noel Onetime of production house One Time Music, being charged with her murder.

According to police reports, on July 11, at about 10:00 pm, Donaldson was picked up at her house by Maitland in a black BMW to spend the night with him at an apartment located at Chelsea Manor. On July 12, Donaldson’s mother, Sophia Lugg, reported her daughter missing to the police.

Donaldson’s body has not yet been found by authorities, who say there is forensic evidence that she is dead. Investigators suspect that Maitland acted alone in causing her death, but they believe he received help to dispose of the body.

Maitland’s attorney-at-law Christopher Townsend is maintaining his client’s innocence, arguing that the evidence appears to be “circumstantial in nature”.