Reggae Artist Sycure Gyan’i Dies In Motorcycle Crash

Reggae artist Sycure Gyan’i died in a motorcycle accident along the Boscobel, St. Mary on Sunday morning, sending his wife, a fellow artist and the music community into mourning.

The artist’s wife, Sunshine Velvet, whose given name is Shantell Anderson-Richards, expressed the depths of her grief in a heartbreaking post on her Instagram page.

“Me baby u really gone 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 why why why why why,” she wrote.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s communications arm, the Corporate Communications Unit confirmed but had no details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Social media reacted to the news with several people writing ‘RIP’ and ‘SIP’.

One user said: “This is so sudden and hard to believe CUZ. I never knew Wednesday at VIP Palace in Ochi would’ve been our last time together, I’m literally broken. Wake up cuz the family miss you jayla miss you

Fellow reggae artiste Neako fire wrote: Jah know real youth this enuh my condolences to his family

Sycure, whose real name is Ralston Richards, hailed from the farming village of Plowden in Manchester.

It was while still attending New Forest Primary and Junior High School that he fell in love with music where he recorded his first demo at age sixteen. He released his debut single titled Farewell which featured reggae artist Turbulence.

Other songs include Success Prayer, Too Much, Na Nah, and Baby Oil featuring his wife, Sunshine Velvet.