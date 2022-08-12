Govana Speaks On Jahshii, Silk Boss Feud: “Be A Big Artist And Not A Hot Artist”

Govana has shared some words of guidance with Silk Boss about his feud with Jahshii.

Speaking at a recent stage performance held in St. Mary, the Up Front deejay advised Silk Boss to avoid a clash. “Silk Boss everybody can enjoy your music, doh mek nuh man come wild you out and draw you inna nuh clash and dem wildness deh badman,” he said.

“Keep your focus and be a big artist and not a hot artist, be a big artist and not a hot artist.”

Govana, who spent two years outside of Jamaica during the pandemic, was firm with his advice.

“Big up Jahshii, big up Skeng, if a one thing with me, the youths dem haffi respect Govi Govi, cause Govi show all the youths dem respect,” he said. “Every ghetto youth can be rich and wealthy, every ghetto youth fi have tings and can take care of their family, right, which is right?”

“Every youth fi rich right, every youth fi rich right,” he added, before ending his set with No Complaining (2015).

Jahshii has proposed an onstage clash at Sting with Silk Boss, who has so far thrown two diss songs (Facts and Runner) at him. The feud reportedly started after Jahshii mocked Silk’s motor vehicle, which appeared to be in need of repairs, on Instagram.

Govana, who seemingly has a more mature outlook on the music business, triggered disagreeing views from fans with his words of wisdom.

Universe-SNIPER quipped, “you didn’t know dat when you and Masicka was going at each other?! 🤔kmft”

Another agreed with the sentiment, “Govi yuh get it wrong here, memba war brought your rise days, it’s part of the culture don’t try kill the feud.”

“Govi statement is irrelevant at this time fam, him a talk like this is not Dancehall. Youths dem affi bold and cement dem name ina di business. Look at Beenie, Bounty, and Addi. Yah kill the culture with your rubbish chat, youths dem have to do things to keep Jamaican ppl attention and stamp dem name, we all grew up watching Sting,” another said.

Other commenters felt Govana did the right thing and applauded his message.

“Yeah talk and do good song, why you think that all now Bob a sell out everyone else?” Jermaine Gordon said.