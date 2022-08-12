Busta Rhymes Shares Phone Call Between Kanye West, Vybz Kartel

In his unrelenting quest to #freeworlboss, Busta Rhymes appeared to have dug deep into his archives to retrieve the old video clip of Kanye West apparently talking to incarcerated Dancehall star Vybz Kartel on the phone.

As Ye appeared to be in conversation with the Fever deejay, Rhymes, who was born in New York to Jamaican parents, told the rapper “Mi wah hear yuh Jamaican accent you nuh Kanye.”

“I ain’t trying to come with some disrespectful Jamaican accent talking to Vybz Kartel man,” Kanye responded.

“Maan, I just wanna send you some love bro,” Kanye is heard telling Kartel, who has been in prison since September 2011.

Kanye, who was standing on the street of a suburban neighborhood with the Touch It rapper and a few others, would reveal later in his (dated) phone convo that he was “working on this joint”.

Some commentators have pointed out that the video clip is at least a year old, and possibly recorded in 2016/2017.

Since Kartel was sentenced, back in 2014, Busta Rhymes has been on a mission to “free the worl boss,” making numerous posts online to petition for the deejay’s release from prison. To show his unwavering support, he had even attended Kartel’s court trial in Kingston, Jamaica in 2014.

The Teacha has been a constant in many of Busta’s musical projects throughout the years. The two have collaborated on the singles,You Already Know featuring T Pain, Twerk It remix, Wine & Go Down and Girlfriend featuring Tory Lanez which had cameos of Ninjaman, Beenie Man, Foota Hype and Junior Reid in the music video.

In 2020, Rhymes featured Kartel on his Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God album in the single The Don & The Boss, which premiered in August.

Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, is currently awaiting the outcome of his appeal at the Privy Council in England.

The artist was initially given a 35-year to life prison sentence before being eligible for parole for the murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams. It was, however, reduced to 32 years and six months, following an appeal in 2020.