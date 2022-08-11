Quada Calls Out Popcaan For Being ‘Selfish’

Popcaan, Quada

Dancehall artist Quada has bashed his former mentor Popcaan for not supporting those around him even as he climbs the economic ladder.

This comes after it was revealed by a promoter of Kingston Music Festival that the Dun Rich deejay was allegedly paid J$22.5 million ($150,000US) to be the headliner at Sunday’s show in Toronto.

Quada, who confirmed his split with the Unruly Camp late last year, had some thoughts on the revelation. “How tf a ni–a can make 22M for a show and not even woulda share 100k with him crew weh a support him? 🤷‍♂️ 🤣🤣🤣,” he wrote on his Instagram Story yesterday, adding four more laughing emojis at the end.

It is uncertain why Quada had severed ties with the Unruly Camp to become the CEO of his own music label, Wellbad Entertainment. However, when he spoke to Onstage’s Winford Williams last year, the Celebration artist claimed that the split was amicable.

“I just want to say first things first, big up and blessings, it’s always love and respect to Popcaan and Unruly Entertainment but I just want the world to know that I’m doing my own thing now. As I said, I am the CEO of my own company Wellbad Entertainment,” Quada had said.

“You know in life, everything is subjected to change but with Unruly Entertainment and with Popcaan, its all love and respect so big up Popcaan.”

When he vented on Wednesday, Quada declared that he will never kiss up to anyone regardless of how successful they might be.

“A 1 artiste dis Weh nah run back a nuh boy or gal !!! and nuh man cya tell me wah fi do or how fi do it !!!!me a my own Don and own boss 💯🙌🏽 who nuh like dat suck yuh muma till she dry 😤” he wrote.

“Unuh cya tek back me glory Weh father god set fi me. Nah stop shame unuh wid good music 🐐 and success!!!!!”

Quada, whose real name is Shacquelle Clarke, is best known for his songs More Money More Life, Celebration, and Hail.

He first signed to Popcaan’s Unruly Entertainment record label back in 2018. They have collaborated on We Don’t Play with Jafrass, Billions and the FIXTAPE track Have It with Skillibeng.

Levels, his most recent track, was released on July 28 on Usain Bolt’s 9.58 riddim.