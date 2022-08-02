Louie Culture Says He Was Sidelined Until Dexta Daps Sampled Him

Louie Culture says he felt sidelined in the industry until Call Me If singer Dexta Daps star sampled his 1994 song Gangalee.

“Dem mek it look like Louie Culture nuh exist”, he told OnStage’s Winford Williams, after a surprise Sumfest performance with Daps. “I feel great, feel excellent fi know seh an upcoming youth look at Louie Culture and do his song, a man like Dexta Daps, not just a great artist but a great man.”

He continued, “Right yah now a some new money we a mek with shows overseas and a Dexta Daps cause dat, God bless him”.

On night two of the highly anticipated Sumfest, during his well-received set, Dexta Daps surprised his fans by calling out “the real Gangalee”.

Dressed in a white ripped jean, with a red, blue and white jean jacket, and a red cap, Culture stepped out on the stage and immediately deejayed his song ‘Gangalee’ while the audience sang in synchronicity.

His eagerness to prove his stage prowess was evident when reeling out songs from his memorable catalogue, while Dexta Daps supported in hailing the artist during his performance.

In 2021, Louie Culture joined Dexta Daps and Torey Lanez for the remix of ‘Call Me If’, and the official music video for the song. Since its premiere, the video has been streamed close to 7 million times on Dexta’s official Vevo.

Culture also shared his thoughts on the Dave Kelly tribute, and not being included.

“How yuh fi have tribute to Dave Kelly and not call on Louie Culture? A politics still, an true mi nuh vote, is like dem never wah mi float,” he said. “Is like dem fraid a di fire, no heart feelings still, as you see Dexta Daps call out I, suh God did have a plan fi mi.”

The Portland native, born Lewin Brown, rose to prominence after his song Gangalee, produced by Stone Love, and released in 1994, quickly became a staple on radio stations and dance parties.

Before this song brought him success, Louie Culture struggled to find a hit. His first recording, Rat a Bother Mi, done with friend and fellow artist Waynie Ranking for producer Red Man in 1986, almost made him lose faith as the track was met with little success. This however, did not deter the determined deejay who continued to record and reach out to producers.

After fellow artist Terror Fabulous introduced him to the Mad House crew, his career received strides. He recorded and scored with songs ‘Live and Learn’ with Wayne Wonder, ‘Excellent’, ‘Bogus Badge’, ‘Revolution Song’, and ‘No Gal’ on the Pepperseed rhythm.

His most recent releases include Anointed, and Gideon. He has an upcoming album with Billboard-charting producer, Rohan ‘Jah Snow Cone’ Fuller.