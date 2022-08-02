Bounty Killer Blasts St. Thomas Police After Jerkfest Lockdown

Bounty Killer

Bounty Killer was on the warpath in the wee hours of Emancipation Day, belting out a rebuke of a senior police officer who spearheaded the shutdown of the St. Thomas Jerk Festival before he was able to perform.

Yesterday morning Bounty shared a video post of himself at the event onstage admonishing the police officers, who arrived at the venue minutes after the designated 12:00pm end time, amid repeated shouts of “We want Bounty” by the audience.

“Big up di people a St. Thomas! Di people dem weh love wi. Wi naw disrespect di pattan, but Police! Be considerate! Tomorrow is a public holiday! Don’t try fight di people dem! Defend dem and support dem! Dat mi a tell oonu up yah! Yuh si how di crime rate wicked inna Jamaica? Oonu fi meck wi work togedda! Stap gwaan like oonu waan be wi enemy!” he declared.

“When oonu si di people dem a try suppm positive, support it! Dat mi tell oonu. Di last time oonu try lock mi up yah fi badwud enuh. Oonu fi guh weh wid oonu f-kery!” he said before handing back the microphone to the emcee and storming off.

Upon reaching the bottom of the steps where the police officers were standing awaiting him, Bounty’s bodyguard placed himself as a barrier between the artist and the policeman who grabbed the Warlord by the shirt, only to be flashed off as the Calalloo Bed native strode off with several people in tow.

Other upset members of the audience began cursing at the police officers telling them for the most part to “gu-weh!”

According to Bounty, in the interest of good community relations, the senior policeman could have used his discretion and allowed the event to continue, since the next day was a public holiday, and a precedence has been set as Reggae Sumfest and other major shows have the blessing of the State to go on until way past sunrise.

“Ghetto ppl, until we stop fighting and killing off each other we won’t ever elevate bcuz we only have us the same system that locked us down for over two years. The first public event in St Thomas since the pandemic – a jerk festival for community development – the police locked it off at 12:25am going into a public holiday,” Bounty Killer noted on his Instagram post this morning.

“Obviously bcuz it’s for the poor. But Sumfest could goes until 8:30am. Respect to all real genuine police man and woman a St Thomas, but that little lunatic who locked off the show he’s definitely a part of the problem. A them helped to create the duppy films them a St Thomas,” he added referring to now-deceased notorious gunman from the parish.

According to Bounty, the policeman and his team had blown the opportunity to showcase good police-community relations and people engagement, as the people were well-behaved all along.

“Instead of supporting serving the citizens they rather to fight the ppl Big Up to the promoters for a well organized and structured concert everything went well and was going good up until enemies of the state stopped the show I was even paid b4 I got to the venue. POOR PEOPLE FED UP from bout 95 but just remember ANYTIME….! The TRIPLE STANDARD game soon fail,” he declared.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CguqKmGpbzb/

According to one online source, the melee began when the police arrived at the venue shortly after midnight to lock off the show. In addition, the patrons had begun hurling insults at the promoter because they thought he was lying about Bounty Killa being at the venue, following which he asked the One General to address the crowd.

Bounty was supported by some fans on IG, one of whom pointed out that the police officers do not have the same energy for “corporate people”, to which he replied: “Bcuz dem licky licky corporate buys dem out easily poor nuh have it so to be poor is the new crime👈🏿”.

Bounty also shrugged off concerns by one fan who said that he should “be careful” as he was “frightened that last part when the police seemingly reached for his weapon”.

“Big dandy shandy idiot dat is bcuz I don’t want to mess up my reputation right now but is a riot him shoulda get they can’t f-ck with me,” he told the fan, later adding: “Big wet c-nt dem fi gweh and go find Donna Lee killer”.

Bounty also got into tiffs with a few followers one of whom told him that he should: “never ever disrespect police regardless of who you’re especially when you are a public figure because the public will follow and do the same. It’s the bad word that cause the police to hold on to the killa (f-ckry) thats the word that shouldn’t say.”

“Dem nuh more than we gweh the police dissed the ppl so I dissed back what?🤔,” was the It’s Okay artist’s reply.

Another follower jayjames1905 came in for some terse words after he stated that: “Sem coulda give u more time yes. But u wrong fi look straight at the cops and cuss badwud. Heights a disrespect

“@jayjames1905, Mi a bad Bloodclaath man a weh yu come from mu nuh fraid a police mi tell it as mi see it FUCKERY gwaan,” he said.