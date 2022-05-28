N’Hance, Son Of Sheba, Impresses At ‘Chug It’ In Portmore

nhance

Dancehall artist N’Hance wowed a huge crowd with a high energy cameo during the latest edition of the popular beach party series ‘Chug It’ in Portmore on Sunday.

“You see me? A whole heap mi go through, mi show people mi kindness and dem tek that fi weakness. A whole heap a girl mi love inna the past, as a gyallis, you haffi love woman, but some ah oonu pretty but oonu wicked, yu hear that?” the artist told the huge crowd, to cheers and finger gun salutes.

He then launched into his song, ‘No Love’, and was forced to pull up the song immediately.

“Help me sing da party ya, ” he urged the crowd. The girls at the front of the stage took over and sang in a clear voice: “mi nah no body, mi nah no best friend, mi nah no love, hey, dat no de de fimme, gyal weh gwaan like dem like yu, dem ah gi weh di…”

He exited the stage to huge cheers. N’Hance has been generating a big buzz with his single, ‘No Love’ which has generated over 690,000 views since its release. The song, written from the artiste’s personal heartbreaks and bitter betrayals, has resonated well with a teenage audience.

Born in the St.Thomas Prince Margaret Hospital, in Morant Bay. He moved to live in Spanish Town where he was raised in the March Pen community, and attended Greater Portmore High School in Portmore.

He has also worked extensively with the production team at Fire Royal Records. He is managed by Creg Henclewood.