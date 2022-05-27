Starr Dawkins Goes Off On White Lady Who Tried To Pose In Her Lamborghini

Starr Dawkins—Jamaican rapper and CEO of Sweet Cookie Wash—appeared to have a sour encounter with a strange white lady, who decided to open her parked Lamborghini Urus and take a photo in the driver’s seat.

According to an Instagram post on Wednesday, Dawkins was at Prestige Auto Spa in Miami, when she noticed that a woman was posing close to her car as a man snapped shots of her. Things took a bizarre turn when the woman opened the door and sat comfortably—unaware that Dawkins spotted the antics from inside the building.

“I was recording my car to make a post about how blessed I am & this happens,” she captioned the video. “I’ve learned when U have money it’s best not to hit these white ppl BUT I’m Furious! I’m drained having to protect myself in this crazy ass world this coulda been a white kids ready to shoot ! u Caucasian’s in Miami no home training this is veryyyyy scary @prestigeautospamiami your staff should be working and is doing this !!! Nobody was apologetic.”

A very irate Dawkins confronted her offenders, who calmly removed themselves from the situation after being caught red-handed.

“Look at this… look at this…look at this…now if I go off I’m wrong! If I go off I’m wrong,” she said as she was walking to the car.

“Get the f–k out my car, right now!” She then yelled.

“That’s disrespectful. It’s not a joke, and it’s not funny. Get the f–k out! Do not play with me like that. You don’t open nobody’s car like that, are you insane?!” she continued on her rant as the lady kept saying “I’m sorry”

“No, you’re not sorry or you wouldn’t have done it. Move! F–king insane! You take a picture outside”

The incident caught the attention of The Shaderoom who asked their followers how they would react in that situation. Dawkins left her very own comment on how the whole ordeal ruffled her feathers.

“When I say I was in pure shock I couldn’t even tell her no bloodclootts or rassclotss 🇯🇲,” she wrote.

The other social media users seemed to be in agreement with her based on their comments.

“If “white privilege” was a person 😩😆🤣” said one user.

“It’s the entitlement and audacity for me 🥴” added another.

“I would’ve made the alarm go off and then got to yelling😭. That’s me though,” one more person said.

The American-based Jamaican entertainer and entrepreneur made a follow up post saying the “white lady” really tried it with her on a day when she was supposed to be celebrating the release of her RAW music video.

“Kiss it & Eff Ya cuz why did that lady have to go in my car & annoy me on my special day ! Today is all about my new music & RAW music video now I’m just 🙄🙄 I don’t care about promoting no more I need a nap & a drink.”

It’s been a pretty interesting week for the American-based Jamaican artist and entrepreneur. Just a few days ago she claimed that her ex-boyfriend, Lincoln 3Dot is actually her cousin.